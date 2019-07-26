Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Reports Second Quarter, First Half 2019 Results 0 07/26/2019 | 08:16am EDT Send by mail :

Second Quarter

Six Months (in millions) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Tire Units 17.1 17.3

33.8 34.0 Sales $ 1,971 $ 2,018

$ 3,847 $ 3,947 Segment Operating Income 134 154

223 281 Segment Operating Margin 6.8% 7.6%

5.8% 7.1% Americas' second quarter 2019 sales decreased 2% to $2.0 billion, reflecting unfavorable foreign currency translation, lower third-party chemical sales and reduced volume, partially offset by improved price/mix. Replacement tire shipments rose 1%. U.S. consumer replacement volume increased 4% over the prior year, led by above-industry growth in the 17-inch-and-greater category. Original equipment unit volume was down 9%, entirely attributable to a 12% decrease in consumer OE due to lower vehicle production and strategic fitment choices. Second quarter 2019 segment operating income of $134 million was down 13% from the prior year. The decrease reflects higher raw material costs and reduced earnings from our chemical business, partially offset by improved overhead absorption. Europe, Middle East and Africa

Second Quarter

Six Months

(in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Tire Units 13.3

14.2

27.6

28.9

Sales $ 1,141

$ 1,260

$ 2,362

$ 2,590

Segment Operating Income 44

100

98

178

Segment Operating Margin 3.9%

7.9%

4.1%

6.9%

Europe, Middle East and Africa's second quarter 2019 sales decreased 9% from last year to $1.1 billion, primarily attributable to unfavorable foreign currency translation and lower volume. Replacement tire shipments were down 3%, reflecting weaker industry demand. Original equipment unit volume declined 13% due to lower consumer OE industry demand and strategic fitment choices. Second quarter 2019 segment operating income of $44 million was 56% lower than the prior year. The decrease was driven by lower volume, increased raw material costs and unfavorable foreign currency translation, partially offset by improved price/mix. Asia Pacific

Second Quarter

Six Months

(in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Tire Units 7.0

7.5

14.0

15.1

Sales $ 520

$ 563

$ 1,021

$ 1,134

Segment Operating Income 41

70

88

146

Segment Operating Margin 7.9%

12.4%

8.6%

12.9%

Asia Pacific's second quarter 2019 sales decreased 8% from last year to $520 million, driven by lower volume and unfavorable foreign currency translation. Replacement tire shipments were down 1%, reflecting soft demand in China. Original equipment unit volume declined 12%, driven by lower vehicle production in China and India. Second quarter 2019 segment operating income of $41 million was down 41% from last year, reflecting lower volume, higher raw material costs and higher conversion costs, primarily due to lower factory utilization. New OE Fitments Goodyear's OE win rates over the last 18 months have increased significantly compared to recent history, reflecting industry trends toward vehicles with more complex tire constructions, as well as Goodyear's success in bringing advanced new technology to OE platforms. Based on these higher win rates, Goodyear expects OE volume growth of approximately 20% between 2019 and 2022 based on current third-party industry projections for auto production. These new fitments are at a higher average revenue per tire than existing volume and include a significant percentage of high-value electric vehicle fitments. Common Stock Dividend The company declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock on July 12, 2019, payable on September 3, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2019. The payout represents an annual rate of 64 cents per share. Conference Call Goodyear will hold an investor conference call at 9:30 a.m. today. Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; and Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-3361 or (785) 424-1062 before 9:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A taped replay will be available by calling (800) 839-5103 or (402) 220-2687. The replay will also remain available on the website. Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; a labor strike, work stoppage or other similar event; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; work stoppages, financial difficulties or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change. (financial statements follow) The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018

2019 2018











NET SALES $ 3,632 $ 3,841

$ 7,230 $ 7,671











Cost of Goods Sold 2,855 2,949

5,734 5,925 Selling, Administrative and General Expense 586 588

1,133 1,179 Rationalizations 4 (2)

107 35 Interest Expense 88 78

173 154 Other (Income) Expense 17 45

39 82











Income before Income Taxes 82 183

44 296 United States and Foreign Tax Expense 26 19

32 52











Net Income 56 164

12 244 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income 2 7

19 12











Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ 54 $ 157

$ (7) $ 232











Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

- Per Share of Common Stock





















Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.66

$ (0.03) $ 0.97











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 233 239

232 240











Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.65

$ (0.03) $ 0.96











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 234 241

232 242











Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.16 $ 0.14

$ 0.32 $ 0.28











The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In millions, except share data) June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 917

$ 801 Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $117 ($113 in 2018) 2,473

2,030 Inventories:





Raw Materials 573

569 Work in Process 153

152 Finished Products 2,365

2,135

3,091

2,856 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 300

238 Total Current Assets 6,781

5,925 Goodwill 570

569 Intangible Assets 135

136 Deferred Income Taxes 1,865

1,847 Other Assets 1,071

1,136 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 854

-- Property, Plant and Equipment less Accumulated Depreciation - $10,492 ($10,161 in 2018) 7,194

7,259 Total Assets $ 18,470

$ 16,872







Liabilities:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable -Trade $ 2,750

$ 2,920 Compensation and Benefits 507

471 Other Current Liabilities 653

737 Notes Payable and Overdrafts 480

410 Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year 200

-- Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year 491

243 Total Current Liabilities 5,081

4,781 Operating Lease Liabilities 664

-- Long Term Debt and Finance Leases 5,766

5,110 Compensation and Benefits 1,277

1,345 Deferred Income Taxes 94

95 Other Long Term Liabilities 539

471 Total Liabilities 13,421

11,802 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities













Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, no par value:





Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares – 233 and 232 million in 2019

and 2018 233

232 Capital Surplus 2,124

2,111 Retained Earnings 6,492

6,597 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (4,002)

(4,076) Goodyear Shareholders' Equity 4,847

4,864 Minority Shareholders' Equity – Nonredeemable 202

206 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,049

5,070 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,470

$ 16,872















The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In millions) Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Net Income $ 12 $ 244 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Depreciation and Amortization 389 392 Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs 9 8 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (31) (55) Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements -- 3 Net Rationalization Charges 107 35 Rationalization Payments (33) (131) Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Sales (6) -- Operating Lease Expense 148 -- Operating Lease Payments (134) -- Pension Contributions and Direct Payments (32) (42) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:



Accounts Receivable (445) (475) Inventories (233) (222) Accounts Payable - Trade (55) 253 Compensation and Benefits 61 (30) Other Current Liabilities (37) (100) Other Assets and Liabilities (11) 36 Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities (291) (84) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



Capital Expenditures (401) (442) Asset Dispositions 2 2 Short Term Securities Acquired (67) (30) Short Term Securities Redeemed 67 38 Notes Receivable (7) -- Other Transactions (13) (38) Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities (419) (470) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred 983 1,012 Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid (908) (920) Long Term Debt Incurred 3,479 3,544 Long Term Debt Paid (2,628) (2,933) Common Stock Issued 1 3 Common Stock Repurchased -- (100) Common Stock Dividends Paid (74) (67) Transactions with Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (25) (26) Debt Related Costs and Other Transactions (17) 6 Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities 811 519 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 6 (25) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 107 (60) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period 873 1,110 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period $ 980 $ 1,050





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This earnings release presents Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure to Total Segment Operating Income is Goodyear Net Income and to Total Segment Operating Margin is Return on Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income by Net Sales). Adjusted Net Income is Goodyear Net Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted EPS is the company's Adjusted Net Income divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, asset sales and certain other significant items. It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Total Segment Operating Income, to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Goodyear Net Income, because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of Goodyear Net Income without unreasonable effort. Goodyear Net Income includes several significant items that are not included in Total Segment Operating Income, such as rationalization charges, other (income) expense, pension curtailments and settlements, and income taxes. The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of these and other similar non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the company's business, acquisitions and dispositions, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, financing fees, actions taken to manage the company's pension liabilities, and the recording or release of tax valuation allowances, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to that unpredictability and the related difficulty in assessing the potential financial impact of the non-GAAP adjustments. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to the company's future financial results. See the tables below for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Segment Operating Income and Margin Reconciliation Table



Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Segment Operating Income $219 $324 $409 $605 Rationalizations 4 (2) 107 35 Interest Expense 88 78 173 154 Other (Income) Expense 17 45 39 82 Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation 1 1 1 2 Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans 14 3 15 7 Intercompany Profit Elimination (2) (1) (6) (4) Retained Expenses of Divested Operations 3 2 6 5 Other 12 15 30 28 Income before Income Taxes $82 $183 $44 $296 United States and Foreign Taxes 26 19 32 52 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income 2 7 19 12 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $54 $157 $(7) $232









Sales $3,632 $3,841 $7,230 $7,671 Return on Sales 1.5% 4.1% (0.1)% 3.0% Total Segment Operating Margin 6.0% 8.4% 5.7% 7.9% Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation Tables

Second Quarter 2019 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net Income Weighted

Average Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 82 $ 26 $ 2 $ 54 234 $ 0.23 Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs,

and Accelerated Depreciation

Charges 5 1

4

0.02

5 1

4

0.02 As Adjusted $ 87 $ 27 $ 2 $ 58 234 $ 0.25 Second Quarter 2018 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net Income Weighted

Average Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 183 $ 19 $ 7 $ 157 241 $ 0.65 Significant Items:











TireHub Transaction Costs 10 2

8

0.03 Hurricane Effect 8



8

0.03 Brazil Transportation Strike 7 2

5

0.02 Pension Settlement 3 1

2

0.01 Asset Sales (2) (1)

(1)

(0.01) Insurance Recovery – Discontinued Products (2) (1)

(1)

(0.01) Discrete Tax Items

28

(28)

(0.10)

24 31

(7)

(0.03) As Adjusted $ 207 $ 50 $ 7 $ 150 241 $ 0.62 First Six Months 2019 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net Income (Loss) Weighted

Average Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted* Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 44 $ 32 $ 19 $ (7) 232 $ (0.03) Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs,

and Accelerated Depreciation

Charges 108 17

91

0.38 Indirect Tax Settlements and Discrete Tax Items (6) (13) (16) 23

0.10 Legal Claims Related to Discontinued Operations 5 1

4

0.02 Insurance Recovery from Hurricanes (3)



(3)

(0.01) Asset Sales (6) (1)

(5)

(0.02)

98 4 (16) 110

0.47 As Adjusted $ 142 $ 36 $ 3 $ 103 234 $ 0.44

*Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted for the calculation of as-reported diluted EPS excludes 2 million weighted average shares outstanding for stock options and other securities that were anti-dilutive due to Goodyear's net loss. First Six Months 2018 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Taxes Minority

Interest Goodyear

Net Income Weighted

Average Shares

Outstanding-

Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 296 $ 52 $ 12 $ 232 242 $ 0.96 Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-Offs, and Accelerated Depreciation 37 10

27

0.11 Charges











Hurricane Effect 11



11

0.05 TireHub Transaction Costs 14 3

11

0.04 Pension Standard Change 9 2

7

0.03 Brazil Transportation Strike 7 2

5

0.02 Pension Settlement 3 1

2

0.01 Insurance Recovery – Discontinued Products (2) (1)

(1)

(0.01) Discrete Tax Items

22

(22)

(0.09)

79 39

40

0.16 As Adjusted $ 375 $ 91 $ 12 $ 272 242 $ 1.12 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-reports-second-quarter-first-half-2019-results-300891418.html SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

