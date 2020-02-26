Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Showcases Dedication to STEM Education

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is continuing to demonstrate its dedication to education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) with its annual STEM Career Days, which have been the company's signature STEM events for more than 20 years.

Goodyear's STEM Career Days are designed to inspire and open doors for students who may not have had the chance to immerse themselves in STEM. Goodyear creates these opportunities by introducing students to STEM in their formative years and incorporating dedicated professionals who encourage them to consider opportunities in the field.

"Goodyear has a deep history of encouraging students to get involved in the STEM field and we are excited to bring these events to the area for another year," said Brandy Moorhead, director, Global Off-Highway Product Development. "Our STEM Career Days are excellent opportunities for students to gain a basic understanding of STEM, and we hope it inspires them to pursue a career in this field."

STEM Career Days are celebrated in two annual events—one for high school students and one for middle school students. The high school event is held at and co-sponsored by The University of Akron and attracts approximately 500 students each year, and the middle school event is held at Akron Public School Firestone Community Learning Center and engages about 1,000 students each year.

This year's high school STEM Career Day will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Here, students will experience a free roaming expo-style event with a Rube Goldberg™ competition, which requires students to use STEM principles to build a device that completes a simple task in multiple steps. The winners of the competition will receive grant awards. There will also be tours of the University of Akron campus, mentoring with local professionals, and students and speakers discussing various topics. Additionally, several scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors.

The middle school event will take place on Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Here, students will attend a career fair, classroom interactive activities administered by local organizations and participate in a group hands-on activity. Visit www.goodyear.com/careerday/ for more information on the events, including middle school student registration. The deadline to register is April 10.

