GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)

(GT)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Students Can Showcase Technology Skills at Annual Goodyear Innovation Challenge

09/18/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continuing drive to deliver future mobility solutions, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is again sponsoring a competition at Case Western Reserve University's Larry Sears and Sally Zlotnick Sears think[box], a world-class center for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

The competition, titled Goodyear Innovation Challenge, serves as a platform for graduate students across the U.S. to showcase their innovative thinking. This year, students are challenged to submit a business proposal that illustrates how Goodyear can leverage new technologies to move forward its supply chain and meet customer expectations in today's future mobility landscape.

"The Goodyear Innovation Challenge enables students from across the U.S. to experience Northeast Ohio's growing innovation landscape," said Erin Spring, Goodyear director of New Ventures. "We've seen some great talent over the past three years, and we're excited to hear the ideas that students around the country will bring to the table this year."

Proposal submissions are open now through Oct. 14, 2019. The top five teams will be invited to participate in another design competition at Case Western Reserve University on Nov. 14 and 15. The teams will be challenged to develop and test prototypes of their solutions and pitch their concepts to a panel of industry experts, including Goodyear representatives and university professors.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. For more information, including rules and how to submit a team proposal, visit https://design.case.edu/.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, it offers a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting; leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment; and nationally recognized programs that include arts and sciences, dental medicine, business, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,200 graduate students comprise the student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible. Find a CWRU logo here: https://case.edu/umc/our-brand/logos.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/students-can-showcase-technology-skills-at-annual-goodyear-innovation-challenge-300921073.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2019
