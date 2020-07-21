Log in
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/21/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

AKRON, Ohio, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, July 31, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m. EDT.

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (877) 876-9176 or (785) 424-1670 before 8:50 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 934-8425 or (402) 220-6995. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs approximately 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

