Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Unleashes Performance with New Eagle Exhilarate

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) introduced the Eagle Exhilarate, a game-changing, ultra-high-performance product that delivers on consumer demands, particularly wet performance.

The all-new Eagle Exhilarate will offer outstanding traction and handling for faster acceleration, precise steering and the ultimate in control, outpacing its segment in wet handling, wet braking and wet cornering grip.

"With its leading-edge technology and superior performance in wet conditions, the Exhilarate showcases the overall credentials of the entire Eagle line of Goodyear products," said Mike Dwyer, Goodyear's chief customer officer, North America consumer.

A new built-in wear gauge tool and a high performing tread compound are just two of the features of Goodyear's newest ultra-high-performance all-season product.

The Eagle Exhilarate is the result of more than three years of research and testing and will be offered in 36 W or Y speed rated sizes. Targeting a passionate, well informed consumer, the Exhilarate features a bold appearance style that matches the vehicles that this consumer demographic drives.

The Exhilarate wear gauge tool is strategically placed in eight locations around the tire, enabling consumers to easily measure both tread depth and vehicle alignment.

Additional features of the Eagle Exhilarate include:

ActiveGrip Technology for exceptional traction for performance handling;

ActiveBraking Technology promoting shorter braking distances on wet and dry surfaces;

ActiveStrength Technology for confident handling with a strong lightweight construction; and,

A new, all-season tread compound featuring an optimized combination of high-performance polymers, fortified with traction resins for superior handling and traction in wet, dry and snow conditions.

The Eagle Exhilarate is the replacement for the Eagle F1 Asymmetric All-Season and will be available starting in April 2019. Potential popular vehicle fitments include the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, BMW 3-Series, Porsche Cayman, Dodge Challenger, Audi A6, Cadillac CTS, BMW 5-Series, Mazda 6, Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes E-Class, Lexus LC.

