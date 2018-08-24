Log in
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : and Case Western Reserve University Launch ‘Beyond Tires’ Innovation Challenge

08/24/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

- Goodyear Innovation Challenge invites U.S. graduate students to submit entries

- Company is driven by advanced technology and innovation

- Submissions due by Oct. 12; two-day hackathon to be held in November

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2018 - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, in collaboration with the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland, Ohio, is sponsoring a hackathon-style competition to identify innovative ideas related to future transportation.

The Goodyear Innovation Challenge invites graduate business and design students from across the U.S. to submit a business case by Oct. 12 in response to the challenge, 'How does Goodyear make a play beyond tires?' for the chance to compete in a two-day event at the university's Larry Sears and Sally Zlotnick Sears think[box], a world-class center for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Recognizing the fast-changing world of mobility, especially in urban areas, Goodyear already has focused on 'beyond tires,' with engineers, business designers and data scientists at its innovation labs in San Francisco, Akron, Luxembourg and Shanghai working on many possibilities. Building on this, the upcoming competition challenges some of the best young minds to mirror that kind of future-state thinking.

Five team proposals will be selected to participate in the Nov. 8-9 hackathon in Cleveland, where students will be asked to bring their ideas to life with both physical prototypes and 'back of the envelope' business model calculations.

A jury of Goodyear leaders and digital innovation scholars will select the first-, second- and third-place winners for awards of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.

For more information, including rules and how to submit a team proposal, visit https://design.case.edu/.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, it offers a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting; leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment; and nationally recognized programs that include arts and sciences, dental medicine, business, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,200 graduate students comprise the student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible. Find a CWRU logo here: https://case.edu/umc/our-brand/logos

Disclaimer

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 15:11:02 UTC
08/06Goodyear's Bad Quarter 
