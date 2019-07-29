Log in
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : plant conditions raise concerns about Mexican labor reforms - U.S. lawmakers

07/29/2019 | 08:40pm EDT
A U.S. flag flies at a Goodyear Tire facility in Somerville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Monday criticized Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for refusing to let them visit its Mexican plant, and said poor conditions there raised questions about Mexican labor reforms seen as key to ensuring passage of a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Four of the nine House of Representatives Democrats who are negotiating with the Trump administration about the trade deal spelled out their concerns in a letter to Goodyear's chief executive, Richard Kramer.

"We are ... disappointed that an iconic American company like Goodyear .... is failing to provide its workers in Mexico with basic labor rights that are recognized internationally and under Mexican law," Representative Earl Blumenauer, chairman of the trade subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee, and three other Democrats wrote in the letter.

"While we are told that Mexico's labor reforms and a renewed NAFTA will lead to positive change in Mexico and in America, what we saw at Goodyear clearly illustrates the entrenched way of doing business in Mexico that is based on exploiting a powerless workforce," they said.

The Trump administration wants Congress to approve the trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement), but House Democrats say they will not proceed until their labor, climate, enforcement and pharmaceutical concerns are met.

No immediate comment was available from Goodyear on the letter. On Friday it said the need to train and certify workers, and pressure to achieve full production capacity by the end of year, meant it was able to host only "limited outside visits."

Blumenauer led a bipartisan congressional visit to Mexico from July 18-22. Democratic Representatives Rosa DeLauro, Terri Sewell and Jimmy Gomez were also on the trip and signed the letter.

They said they met with workers who were fired from the Goodyear plant and with Goodyear executives offsite, but were not permitted to visit the plant.

They asked the company to respond within two weeks to reports of "poor working conditions, inadequate wages, illegal termination and discrimination" at the facility, and to say how much of the output from the plant was sent to the United States.

Goodyear's San Luis Potosi plant opened in 2017, with wages ranging from $2 to $6 an hour, while most of Goodyear's U.S. workers receive a base rate of $23 per hour, the lawmakers said.

A wildcat strike at the Mexican plant in April 2018 included 600 of the 800 workers, the lawmakers said, adding that 57 of those who participated were later systematically fired.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Andrea Shalal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) -2.33% 13.83 Delayed Quote.-30.62%
LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 175 M
EBIT 2019 983 M
Net income 2019 397 M
Debt 2019 5 598 M
Yield 2019 4,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 3 216 M
Chart GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,70  $
Last Close Price 13,83  $
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Kramer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Darren R. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherry Neubert Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher Helsel Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jon Bellissimo Senior Vice President-Global Operations Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-30.62%3 292
BRIDGESTONE CORP0.32%28 592
MICHELIN20.36%20 850
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ3.65%4 262
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD2.46%3 070
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-4.75%2 989
