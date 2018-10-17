Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

10/17/2018 | 04:46pm EDT

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report third quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, Oct. 26, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (866) 952-8559 or (785) 424-1743 before 8:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A taped replay will be available by calling (800) 839-1229 or (402) 220-0459. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs approximately 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear or its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-announce-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300733221.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2018
