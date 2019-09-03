Log in
Goodyear Tire & Rubber : to Present at Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

09/03/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today said it will webcast its presentation at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Investor Conference in Laguna, California, on Sept. 11, 2019.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview. A live, audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available at 12:20 p.m. EDT (9:20 a.m. PDT) on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-present-at-morgan-stanley-investor-conference-300911014.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


© PRNewswire 2019
