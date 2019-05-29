Goosehead Insurance to Participate in the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL at 8:00 AM Central Time. Mr. Jones will be joined by Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer, at the conference.



A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the presentation will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 80 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and more than 645 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com.

