Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Goosehead Insurance Inc    GSHD

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC

(GSHD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Goosehead Insurance to Participate in the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL at 8:00 AM Central Time.  Mr. Jones will be joined by Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer, at the conference.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the presentation will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead
Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States.  Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience.  Goosehead represents over 80 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and more than 645 operating and contracted franchise locations.  For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com.

CONTACTS

Garrett Edson
ICR
Phone: (214) 838-5145
E-mail: IR@goosehead.com

Media Contact:
Ryan Langston
Goosehead Insurance
Phone: (469) 480-4630
E-mail: PR@goosehead.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC
04:16pGoosehead Insurance to Participate in the William Blair 39th Annual Growth St..
GL
05/23GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/13GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC : (GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 1,651 Shares of Stock
AQ
05/08GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC : (GSHD) CFO Sells $122,815.00 in Stock
AQ
05/02GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/02Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/25Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, M..
GL
03/14GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE : Management's discussion and analysis of financial conditio..
AQ
03/12GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85,7 M
EBIT 2019 19,9 M
Net income 2019 5,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 100,22
P/E ratio 2020 63,74
Capi. / Sales 2019 15,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,9x
Capitalization 1 318 M
Chart GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC
Duration : Period :
Goosehead Insurance Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,3 $
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Jones Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Colby President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark S. Colby Chief Financial Officer
Drew Burks Chief Information Officer
Robyn Jones Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC36.71%1 318
AON PLC23.36%43 128
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON16.36%22 837
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.14.36%15 544
BROWN & BROWN, INC.15.57%8 910
STEADFAST GROUP LTD16.73%1 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About