Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Gopher Protocol Inc    

GOPHER PROTOCOL INC
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GBT Technologies Successfully Completes AI Robotic Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GOPHD) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed another milestone in its AI development. 

In this milestone, using a complex robot, GBT has achieved the goal of a “self-learning” machine. Typical machine learning needs humans to tell it how to make accurate predictions using specific data that it is given. GBT’s Avant! AI System is designed to function like a human brain using deep learning algorithms, based on RNN (Recurrent Neural Network) to process the information resulting in self-learning without specific direction from humans. 

In a successful proof of concept trial, GBT’s Avant! AI technology was implemented in a robot to enable it to process information and reach conclusions on its own (making it a self-learning system). This is the first step in GBT's Avant! AI implementation to enable an autonomous machine. With further development, GBT believes it can be implemented in any type of robotic, unmanned or automated system with the goal of enabling a wide variety of intelligent applications in our daily lives.

“We call this stage the self-learning stage. Here, we successfully gave a complex machine the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed. The robot can be trained to perform tasks. It will learn from its performance in order to improve on it over time, exactly as a human would do.  In addition, the robot will continuously improve its knowledge through online data research and other data resources for ways to improve task performance using GBT’s knowledge extraction technology,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. 

Douglas Davis, the Company’s CEO added: “This robot is not a rules-based system but a true learning entity. It can learn by being trained (being given information) or on its own (researching its own information). It can educate itself and adapt to rapidly changing conditions in real time. It can be trained to carry out complex tasks that require thought and adaptation.  As an example, let’s look at a simple task, like lifting an object and placing it in another location. This task can be done in few ways. The machine analyzes all possibilities virtually instantaneously and chooses the most efficient way to complete the task. In addition, it will research and learn about even better ways to carry out the same task, continuously trying for higher performance and efficiency. We are excited to continue our AI-based development and testing programs to explore many additional use cases, including to develop intelligent applications using GBT's Avant! AI technology.”

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GOPHD) (“GBT”) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms.  GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software.  GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network.  The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications. 

https://aggregator.genesisexchange.io/ (Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements".  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov).  In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products.  The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change.  However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.  These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:
Douglas Davis, CEO
GBT Technologies Inc.
Media: press@gopherprotocol.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPHER PROTOCOL INC
07:01aGBT Technologies Successfully Completes AI Robotic Research
GL
07/17Gopher Protocol Implementing Reorganization with Name Change and Reverse Stoc..
GL
07/15GOPHER PROTOCOL INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
07/12GOPHER PROTOCOL INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/09Genesis Blockchain Technologies Founder and CEO Talks About Expansion of Part..
NE
06/27Gopher Expands Partnership in the Americas Financial Services and Wireless Me..
GL
06/21GOPHER PROTOCOL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/19GOPHER PROTOCOL INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Stateme..
AQ
06/07GOPHER PROTOCOL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04GOPHER PROTOCOL INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Fi..
AQ
More news
Chart GOPHER PROTOCOL INC
Duration : Period :
Gopher Protocol Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas L. Davis Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Murray President & Director
Robert M. Yaspan Chairman
Derron R. Winfrey Chief Operating Officer
Kevin F. Pickard Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPHER PROTOCOL INC10
ACCENTURE38.42%123 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.80%118 495
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.37%114 092
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.86%72 477
VMWARE, INC.5.14%58 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group