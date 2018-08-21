Gopher Protocol Attends Blockchain Futurist Conference

San Diego, CA, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH ) ("Gopher”), a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that it has attended the Blockchain Futurist Conference on August 15th and 16th in order to evaluate the ability to license Gopher's technology adaptation for the cryptocurrency arena including Gopher’s database sharing, security and AI technologies.



The two-day conference was located in Toronto, Canada, the birthplace of Ethereum and home to thousands of blockchain enthusiasts and hundreds of blockchain startups. The main objective of the conference was to discuss trends and the future of blockchain technology in addition to presenting new concepts and innovations in the field.

"It was a very impressive conference," stated Danny Rittman, Gopher’s Chief Technology Officer. "I could identify young talents in the field and their vision about its upcoming future. The discussions with these industry leaders ranged from new methodologies and approaches with the goal of mainstreaming cryptocurrencies to the need to increase security to protect from hackers and fraud."

Dr. Rittman continued, "We believe our AI system could be utilized in this industry as it can be integrated within each transaction (blockchain) formation resulting in an accurate history and audit trail and increasing integrity. We also believe the AI system can provide additional cyber security through monitoring in a decentralized fashion. Once integrated into an exchange, we expect that the AI system would be able to manage and supervise all activities along with learning user's exchange patterns."

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (“Gopher”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.





