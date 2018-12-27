Gopher to Offer a Chat Capable Agent for its Avant! AI to Enable Complex Informational Capabilities for Gopher Protocol and its Customers' Platforms

San Diego, CA, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, including a global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced today it is now working to enable its Gopher Avant! AI to be an informational agent covering Gopher’s technologies, products, platforms and related topics.



Avant! will become an information resource agent concerning Gopher's technology including past, present and future developments. In addition, the agent will have the knowledge to inform visitors about any other related corporate information.

Gopher is also developing a customizable version that can be adopted by customers of Gopher’s technology platforms. This version can be used to analyze information and become a subject matter expert in the relevant domain in order to assist their users with domain and organizational information.

For example, Gopher’s customizable version can be used to provide a customer support chat agent for businesses that rely on large databases, e.g. like retail stores, legal firms, medical organizations, research organizations, etc. and others.

Gopher is developing a proprietary algorithm, which is a derivative version of the 'cosine similarity, vector based analysis' approach. In this method sentences are analyzed and assigned vectors in order to enable an advanced and accurate questions/answering system. On top of that Gopher will be adding RNN (Recurrent) Neural Network to enable high accuracy and training capability.

The first version of the Avant! AI informational agent system, to be used within the Gopher’s domain, is targeted for January 2019. This release will offer users a customer service, chat oriented interface, in order to provide any type of information about Gopher. Users’ questions can be about the technology and products, current development stages, SEC filings, corporate team and any other general information that is published on Gopher's web site.

The agent will be launched as a proof of concept to front-end powerful customer support systems. This type of service is planned to be offered commercially in the near future as the agent is further enhanced following the proof of concept release.

"During mid-January 2019, Avant! will release an informational agent that will be an expert about Gopher. We are preparing to make Avant! a competitive player in the AI arena. One of Avant!’s future features is a customer support/informational agent for businesses and institutions to be able to deploy an online and mobile application oriented customer service informational interface.

For example, Avant! could learn a retail chain’s inventory, products, prices and other vital information and provide answers in real time to customers. Furthermore, Avant! will be able to track orders, using simple NLP (Natural Language Processing) and provide the customer with shipping and arrival updates. As a first demonstratable step, we are making Avant!’s agent an expert in Gopher's information," stated Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (“Gopher”) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

