Getting the Shot: HERO8 Black with Mitch Bergsma Getting the Shot: HERO8 Black with Mitch Bergsma

Starting with the original HERO, Mitch Bergsma was an early adopter of GoPro and one of the most creative out there. To-date he's posted more than 650 GoPro-related YouTube videos, and he's become a staple in the GoPro Fam. The following words are by Mitch. Here's his take on the new HERO8 Black and a few helpful tips and tricks on how to get the shot.

RAWSunset Jumps (photo above) HERO8 supports RAW in Burst Mode at up to 30 photos! I'm so happy about this-I used to avoid using Burst Mode because I wanted to be able to shoot in RAW for more heavy post-editing. It's near impossible to capture an action photo in single photo mode, so RAW in Burst Mode is exactly what I've been waiting for. I also used the new grid overlay function on the back LCD screen, so I was able to frame the shot handheld and know it was level without using a tripod. Setting:

Mode: Photo Burst Mode

Burst Rate: 30 /3s

Lens: Wide

Output: RAW PRO TIP: I turned the new on-screen grid option on in the Preferences menu to help frame the shot.

TimeWarp 2.0 Auto by Sea I was on a diving boat for a few days that was focused on cage diving with Great White sharks off the remote Guadalupe Island in the Pacific Ocean. The elements around the island created a constant, super cool cascade of clouds rolling over the top of the island, and I had been wanting to shoot a time lapse video of it the whole trip. I didn't think it would work because the boat was not still enough for a time lapse video. But then I remembered that HERO8 has TimeWarp 2.0 with HyperSmooth stabilization! So I grabbed my Jaws Flex Clamp and clamped it on the boat's railing. Since I we were leaving and I was in a rush, I thought it was the perfect time to test the AUTO feature. It was so awesome to not have to worry about what speed I needed, especially since I was in a time crunch! The camera did the hard work for me, and the video looked amazing even though the boat was moving through rough waters. Settings:

Mode: TimeWarp 2.0

Speed: Auto

Resolution: 4K

TimeWarp 2.0 by Land My wife Lori and I were exploring at a hotel, and I wanted to make a video of Lori walking down to the pool to share our experience. I had HERO8 Black mounted to the GoPro Fusion Grip and decided to test out the TimeWarp 2.0's real-time feature that enables speed ramping! I tapped the on-screen button to toggle to capture in real time, and then pressed again to speed up. It's so much fun to use and no editing needed. Plus, I was able to text the video clip to my family and friends right away by transferring to my phone with the GoPro app. Settings:

Mode: TimeWarp 2.0

Speed: Auto with real-time speed ramping

Resolution: 4K

Burst Mode Set to 60 frames/10 sec One of the features on HERO8 Black that I'm most stoked about is housed within Burst Mode. Now, you can set HERO8 to take 60 pictures in 10 seconds, so you never miss the action! To get this shot, I used the GoPro Fusion Grip extended all the way and held the pole sideways so HERO8 was vertical for a few reasons: to get most of my body in the shot, to be able to see more of the water splashing, and to see more around me. Settings:

Mode: Burst

Burst Rate: with a 60/10s,

Lens: Wide