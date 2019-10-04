Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of GoPro, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of GoPro, Inc. (“GoPro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPRO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 2, 2019, GoPro reduced its full year 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $1.215 to $1.25 billion, citing a “late stage production delay” that shifted shipments of its new Hero8 Black from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2019.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.97, or over 19% to close at $4.15 per share on October 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

