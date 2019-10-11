Log in
GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
GoPro : Amended Statement of Ownership

10/11/2019 | 09:16am EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D. C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G/A

(Amendment No. 1)

GOPRO, INC.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, Par Value $0.0001 Per Share

(Title of Class of Securities)

38268T103

(CUSIP Number of Class of Securities)

October 7, 2019

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • RULE 13d-1(b)x RULE 13d-1(c)
  • RULE 13d-1(d)

CUSIP NO. 38268T103

  1. Name Of Reporting Person Prentice Capital Management, LP
  2. Check The Appropriate Box If A Member Of A Group (See Instructions)
    1. x
  4. SEC Use Only
  5. Citizenship Or Place Of Organization:

Delaware

NUMBER OF

5)

Sole Voting Power:

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

0

OWNED

6)

Shared Voting Power

BY EACH

REPORTING

12,467,119

PERSON WITH

7)

Sole Dispositive Power:

0

    1. Shared Dispositive Power 12,467,119
  2. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned By Each Reporting Person: 12,467,119
  3. Check Box If The Aggregate Amount In Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares ¨ (See Instructions)
  4. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9): 9.96%*
  5. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)
    PN

*Beneficial ownership percentage is based upon 125,222,811 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of GoPro, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), issued and outstanding as of July 29, 2019, based on information reported by the Company in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019.

CUSIP NO. 38268T103

  1. Name of Reporting Person (entities only) Michael Zimmerman
  2. Check the Appropriate Box If a Member of a Group (See Instructions)
    1. x
  4. SEC USE ONLY
  5. Citizenship or Place of Organization:

United States

NUMBER OF

5)

Sole Voting Power:

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

0

OWNED

6)

Shared Voting Power

BY EACH

REPORTING

12,467,119

PERSON WITH

7)

Sole Dispositive Power:

0

    1. Shared Dispositive Power 12,467,119
  2. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person: 12,467,119
  3. Check Box If the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares ¨ (See Instructions)
  4. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9): 9.96%*
  5. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)
    IN
  • Beneficial ownership percentage is based upon 125,222,811 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of the Company issued and outstanding as of July 29, 2019, based on information reported by the Company in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019.

ITEM 1(a). Name of Issuer:

GoPro, Inc. (the "Company")

ITEM 1(b). Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:

3000 Clearview Way

San Mateo, California 94402

ITEM 2(a). Names of Person Filing:

This statement is filed by the entities and persons listed below, all of whom together are referred to herein as the "Reporting Persons":

  1. (i) Prentice Capital Management, LP, a Delaware limited partnership ("Prentice Capital Management"), with respect to the shares (the "Shares") of Class A Common Stock of the Company reported in this Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13G (the "Amendment").
  2. (ii) Michael Zimmerman who is the managing member of certain entities that, directly or indirectly, serve as the general partner or investment manager of the investment fund and managed accounts that own the Shares reported in this Amendment.

ITEM 2(b). Address of Principal Business Office Or, If None, Residence:

The address for the Reporting Persons is 100 West Putnam Avenue-Slagle House, Greenwich, CT 06830.

ITEM 2(c). Citizenship:

Prentice Capital Management is organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Mr. Zimmerman is a citizen of the United States.

ITEM 2(d). Title of Class of Securities:

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share

ITEM 2(e). CUSIP Number: 38268T103

ITEM 3. If this Statement is filed pursuant to Rules 13d-1(b) or 13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is:

Not Applicable

ITEM 4. Ownership:

Prentice Capital Management serves as investment manager to an investment fund and manages investments for certain entities in managed accounts with respect to which it has voting and dispositive authority over the Shares reported in this Amendment. Michael Zimmerman is the managing member of certain entities that, directly or indirectly, serve as the general partner or investment manager of the investment fund and managed accounts that own the Shares reported in this Amendment. As such, he may be deemed to control Prentice Capital Management and the investment funds and managed accounts managed by Prentice Capital Management and therefore may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of the Shares reported in this Amendment. Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims beneficial ownership of all of the Shares reported in this Amendment, except to the extent of his or its pecuniary interest.

  1. (a) Amount Beneficially Owned: 12,467,119 Shares
  2. Percent of class: 9.96%
  3. Number of Shares as to which such person has:
    1. Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 0
    2. Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 12,467,119 Shares
    3. Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition: 0
    4. Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition: 12,467,119 Shares ITEM 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting persons has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following ¨.

ITEM 6. Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

Not applicable.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:15:09 UTC
