GoPro : Aniol Serrasolses Takes Home 6 Whitewater Awards Aniol Serrasolses Takes Home 6 Whitewater Awards

Oh, Aniol Serrasolses. How do you do it?! The Spanish kayaker is securing his legend status in the whitewater kayaking world, and we're honored to be along capturing the ride.

To paint the picture: last year the official GoPro athlete took home seven awards at the 2018 Whitewater Awards, a platform that celebrates the best in the world of whitewater Kayaking and gold in the 2018 North Fork Championship.

This year, Aniol once again managed to blow our minds again by taking home six awards at the 2019 Whitewater Awards, including Rider of the Year. Besides this killer accomplishment, he also won Best Downriver Freestyle, Best Line Rapid, and defended his titles in Best GoPro Line, Best Short Film and the Honey Badger Award.