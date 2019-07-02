GoPro : Aniol Serrasolses Takes Home 6 Whitewater Awards Aniol Serrasolses Takes Home 6 Whitewater Awards

Log in
07/02/2019 | 08:43pm EDT
Jul 2, 2019

Oh, Aniol Serrasolses. How do you do it?! The Spanish kayaker is securing his legend status in the whitewater kayaking world, and we're honored to be along capturing the ride.

To paint the picture: last year the official GoPro athlete took home seven awards at the 2018 Whitewater Awards, a platform that celebrates the best in the world of whitewater Kayaking and gold in the 2018 North Fork Championship.

This year, Aniol once again managed to blow our minds again by taking home six awards at the 2019 Whitewater Awards, including Rider of the Year. Besides this killer accomplishment, he also won Best Downriver Freestyle, Best Line Rapid, and defended his titles in Best GoPro Line, Best Short Film and the Honey Badger Award.

Aniol (27) and his older brother Gerd (30), who is also part of the GoPro Family, are consistently proving themselves to be kayaking forces to be reckoned with. That's not to mention, they are consistently pumping out insane GoPro content. But you don't have to take our word for it, see it for yourselves here.

We super stoked to have Aniol and Gerd on board and cannot wait to see what they get up to next!

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 00:42:07 UTC
