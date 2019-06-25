GoPro : CrossBraining Brings GoPro to Classrooms CrossBraining Brings GoPro to Classrooms

CrossBraining Shares Innovative Educational Tools for Active Learning at ISTE Conference, featuring GoPro Cameras.

CrossBraining is teaming up with GoPro to bring hands-on learning opportunities to the 2019 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference, taking place June 23-26 in Philadelphia, PA.

Throughout the conference, students and educators will have access to GoPro cameras to experience that 'learning by doing' is one of the most effective ways to retain knowledge.

The CrossBraining application integrates GoPro into the platform, which manages standards-based student-created videos. The CrossBraining process increases student engagement, empowers students to take control of their own learning, and develops not only technical skills, but high-demand soft skills like grit, communication, teamwork, and critical thinking. This interactive approach enables students to incorporate technology into their learning, as well as benefit from the durable, yet unobtrusive, nature of GoPro cameras. The videos are stored within the app as a portfolio that can be revisited and shared with parents.

Supporting efforts to advance STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) parallels GoPro's mission to push boundaries and promote immersing oneself in all aspects of life with the added end-goal of sharing those experiences.

This is the third year GoPro has worked with CrossBraining to have a presence at ISTE and continues to work with the platform year-round to ensure students, teachers and proponents of engaged learning have access to interactive tools for active learning. Attendees who visit CrossBraining at booth 657 will be guided through the application, highlighting the use of GoPro cameras. Stop by the CrossBraining booth to also participate in the daily GoPro camera giveaway.