GoPro : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue

The following words are by Kianna Miller, Space Planning Specialist, and Kielan Crow, Senior Mechanical Engineer, two of the GoPro team members who swam across lake Tahoe as a fundraiser to protect the lake's ecosystem.

The TransTahoe Relay is an annual open water swim realy race that spans the roughly 10 miles from Nevada to California in 60-degree Lake Tahoe water, with no wetsuit. You read that right, no wetsuit. It takes a fairly adventurous person to tackle an event like this but, lucky for us, there is no shortage of adventure in the hearts of GoPro employees. Our team of six epic employees partnered with GoPro for a Cause to take second place in the Blue Boat division, raising more than $11,000 for The League to Save Lake Tahoe (aka Keep Tahoe Blue); a non-profit organization whose mission is to save the Tahoe ecosystem.

In the weeks leading up to the race, the six of us received an equal amount of support and crazy looks around the office. With each Hi-5, donation and wide-eyed look of confusion, our excitement intensified. Before we knew it, we were jumping into 'Dev's Dinghy' (our awesome co-worker's boat and our escort across the lake) on a chilly July morning with a few coolers of Coors Light and stomachs full of butterflies.