GoPro : Expands Camera Trade-Up Program to Include Countries in the European Union

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced the expansion of its camera Trade-Up program to countries in the European Union, offering the ability to trade up from any previous-generation GoPro, or any other digital camera, to experience HERO7 Black or Fusion.

Now anyone in the 28 countries included in European Union can receive EUR 100 (or the equivalent in local currency) off a new HERO7 Black or Fusion by participating in the program at GoPro.com. Returned cameras will be recycled responsibly via zero landfill and recycling method appropriate to material type.

To participate in GoPro's Trade-Up Program, customers should visit the Trade-Up website, select the new camera of their choice, and follow the instructions to return their old GoPro or digital camera. To learn more about GoPro's Trade-Up Program, visit https://shop.gopro.com/tradeup.

About GoPro

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

