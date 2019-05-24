Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Expands Camera Trade-Up Program to Include Countries in the European Union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:26am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced the expansion of its camera Trade-Up program to countries in the European Union, offering the ability to trade up from any previous-generation GoPro, or any other digital camera, to experience HERO7 Black or Fusion.

Now anyone in the 28 countries included in European Union can receive EUR 100 (or the equivalent in local currency) off a new HERO7 Black or Fusion by participating in the program at GoPro.com. Returned cameras will be recycled responsibly via zero landfill and recycling method appropriate to material type.

To participate in GoPro's Trade-Up Program, customers should visit the Trade-Up website, select the new camera of their choice, and follow the instructions to return their old GoPro or digital camera. To learn more about GoPro's Trade-Up Program, visit https://shop.gopro.com/tradeup.

About GoPro
GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.
GoPro, HERO, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-expands-camera-trade-up-program-to-include-countries-in-the-european-union-300856556.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
09:26aGOPRO : Expands Camera Trade-Up Program to Include Countries in the European Uni..
PR
04:53aGOPRO : to Host Second Annual Creator Summit GoPro to Host Second Annual Creator..
PU
05/23MASTER THE MODES : TimeWarp on HERO7 Black Master the Modes: TimeWarp on HERO7 B..
PU
05/13GOPRO : Reiterates Plans to Move U.S. Bound Camera Production to Mexico
PR
05/09GOPRO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09GOPRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09GOPRO : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05/04GOPRO : How to Prep For GoPro Mountain Games How to Prep For GoPro Mountain Game..
PU
05/03GOPRO : Snags Two Shorty Awards GoPro Snags Two Shorty Awards
PU
04/29GOPRO : Thank YOU for 2 Billion Views on YouTube Thank YOU for 2 Billion Views o..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About