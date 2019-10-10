Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro, Inc.    GPRO

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Gear Patrol Goes Wild for HERO8 Gear Patrol Goes Wild for HERO8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:31pm EDT
Oct 10, 2019

Adam Sandler recently outlined all the gear he needs when traveling to the West Indies. Besides his laptop, phone, wallet, passport, keys, he adds GoPro to his must-pack list. And now that HERO8 Black is in the wild, the latest flagship GoPro is consistently topping gear lists across around the world. Just take this post by Gear Patrol for example.

'GoPro is launching its latest camera, and it's worth a serious look. HERO8 Black is a true game-changer, with a streamlined design and beefed-up tech. And now there are built-in mounting fingers, so you can move the camera from mount to mount in a flash.

But as HERO8 Black marks the first major design update since HERO5 Black, the features inside have been steadily getting more powerful. Let's start with HyperSmooth 2.0. Now you get three levels of stabilization-including an incredible Boost mode-delivering the smoothest video ever offered by a HERO camera. Then there is TimeWarp 2.0, which auto-adjusts speed based on your motion. You can even slow down the effect to real-time-savoring interesting moments-and then tap to speed it back up. You'll also dig the improved SuperPhoto + HDR that makes capturing brilliant pics easy, the four digital lenses and the mega-convenient custom presets.

There's also a new accessory system called mods-plug-and-play add-ons like lights, mics and more. Pre-order now, or get yours as soon as it drops in late October.'

See the full post over on Gear Patrol.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 00:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO, INC.
08:31pGOPRO : Gear Patrol Goes Wild for HERO8 Gear Patrol Goes Wild for HERO8
PU
10/09GETTING THE SHOT : HERO8 Black with Mitch Bergsma Getting the Shot: HERO8 Black ..
PU
10/09Wearable device Fitbit to shift production out of China from January
RE
10/09GOPRO : Munich gives back during The Run For Life GoPro Munich gives back during..
PU
10/08GPRO LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of GoPro, Inc..
PR
10/07HAGENS BERMAN GPRO Hagens Berman Investigating GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) for Possibl..
PR
10/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of GoPro, Inc. I..
BU
10/03Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of GoPro, In..
BU
10/03PepsiCo and Meet Group advance while Tesla and GoPro slip
AQ
10/02GOPRO : cuts second-half outlook citing Hero8 shipment issues
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 227 M
EBIT 2019 57,9 M
Net income 2019 -9,06 M
Finance 2019 68,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -56,3x
P/E ratio 2020 53,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 490 M
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,08  $
Last Close Price 3,38  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.-20.28%508
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%19 426
NIKON CORPORATION-18.68%4 793
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED107.48%1 241
THE VITEC GROUP PLC7.76%710
TAMRON CO.,LTD.48.78%565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group