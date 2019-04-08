GoPro : Got HyperSmooth? GoPro Showcases HERO7 Black's Gimbal-Like Video Stabilization at NAB Show 2019

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) will showcase HERO7 Black and its industry-leading in-camera video stabilization, HyperSmooth, at the NAB Show 2019. A must-have camera for any professional content creator, HERO7 Black has set a new bar for video stabilization with its gimbal-like 4K60 HyperSmooth video capabilities.

Hypersmooth stabilization delivers shockingly-smooth video in a wide range of conditions including high vibration, high wind, and even underwater environments — all situations where gimbals fail. Hypersmooth also eliminates rolling shutter in even the most high and low frequency vibration-laden scenarios, enabling pro-quality capture of incredible perspectives like never before.

The flagship camera also features improved audio – capturing increased dynamic range and an all-new microphone membrane that reduces unwanted vibrations during mounted situations

Booth visitors will have the opportunity for hands-on demos of HERO7 Black, along with "ask the expert" camera and software stations with GoPro team members. The GoPro Daily Giveaway will also take place at 3:00pm in the GoPro booth on all but the last day of the show. Attendees can sign up daily to enter-to-win on iPads throughout the booth. NAB attendees can also purchase HERO7 Black and GoPro's award-winning spherical camera, Fusion, directly from the booth for a special show price through NAB's "Show and Sell" program.

Visit booth #C8008 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn more about GoPro's award-winning HERO7 Black and Fusion. You can also follow news about GoPro on its blog, The Inside Line.

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

