News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GoPro : HERO7 Black Achieves Strongest Week-One Unit Sell-Thru in Company History

10/05/2018 | 01:26am CEST

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that HERO7 Black has achieved the highest week-one retail unit sell-thru of any new camera in the company's history.

Meet the all-new GoPro HERO7 lineup.

"HERO7 Black's gimbal-like HyperSmooth video stabilization is officially a hit with consumers," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "Now that new owners are posting their HERO7 Black videos online, we're seeing very strong endorsement and interest."

In addition to HERO7 Black's week-one unit sell-thru performance, social media engagement jumped 80% from last year's launch; and users' feedback on exciting new features like HyperSmooth and TimeWarp Video are overwhelmingly positive.   Vloggers like Matti Haapoja, and tech media critics such as EngadgetCNET and Mashable have given HERO7 Black strong accolades.   HERO7 Black has also received Editor's Choice Awards from PC Magazine and Tom's Guide.

Additionally, a false claim was posted on social media that a major U.S. retail partner had recalled the HERO7 line of cameras.  This is not true.  "It is unfortunate that this false claim was made, and we want to set the record straight that this is not true.  In fact, we are very pleased with the initial unit sell-thru we are seeing globally," remarked Brian McGee, Chief Financial Officer for GoPro.

For more information about GoPro's new HERO7 line of cameras, please visit GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-hero7-black-achieves-strongest-week-one-unit-sell-thru-in-company-history-300725009.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
