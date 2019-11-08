GoPro : Named to Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America GoPro Named to Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America

Log in
GoPro, Inc.

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Named to Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America

11/08/2019
Nov 8, 2019

GoPro is honored to be named to the 2019 Top Five Healthiest Employers of the Bay Area. The organization Healthiest Employers honored its Bay Area awardees at an event in September, which proved to be a fantastic opportunity to share Wellness program successes and learnings alongside Salesforce, Snap Inc., Rothy's, HP, Culture Amp, and other innovative companies.

This is the fourth year in a row GoPro has received a Healthiest Employer Award, moving up each year from seventh to fifth to fourth to now second place in the Large Business Category (for companies with 500 to 1499 employees). GoPro was also named as one of the 2019 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Springbuk. We feel awards like these are a testament to the success of the Wellness programs we continue to implement for employees.

GoPro Wellness was established in 2013 by a diverse Wellness Council of passionate employees providing input on how wellness should be reflected within GoPro culture. Alongside the basics for keeping employees healthy (like great healthcare benefits, on-site doctors, flu shots, participating to Bike to Work Day, healthy food options and ergonomic workspaces), GoPro is committed to providing programs aligned with our community of innovative and passionate employees.

Our favorite examples of this is GoPro's Live It. Eat It. Love It. Program that was started in 2015. The program gets employees out from behind desks and into the wild to use, test, and enjoy their GoPros on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. Whether it's an on-site yoga class, volunteering in the local community, grabbing a group surf or joining a dodgeball tournament, employees can use the time as they please-as long as their GoPro goes along for the ride.

Mental, financial and social wellness are also included. Mindfulness tools and training have been offered over the last two years, through in-person instructors and a phone app. We hold on-site seminars on estate planning and home buying (two big stressors!) and also have certified financial advisors available on a one-on-one basis to help with financial planning. For connection and giving back, the GoPro Employees for a Cause program encourages employees to volunteer locally during work hours and donate one camera per year to their favorite 501c3 organization.

Our goal is to integrate wellness across GoPro by helping every member of the GoPro family stay healthy, happy and stoked on life. Thank you to Sequoia and Springbuk for the recognition as a Healthiest Employer and Healthiest Workplace.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 227 M
EBIT 2019 57,9 M
Net income 2019 -9,06 M
Finance 2019 68,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -74,0x
P/E ratio 2020 70,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 643 M
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,92  $
Last Close Price 4,44  $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.4.72%643
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%20 583
NIKON CORPORATION-10.28%5 130
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED149.43%1 565
THE VITEC GROUP PLC4.40%727
TAMRON CO.,LTD.54.68%579
