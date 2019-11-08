GoPro : Named to Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America GoPro Named to Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America

GoPro is honored to be named to the 2019 Top Five Healthiest Employers of the Bay Area. The organization Healthiest Employers honored its Bay Area awardees at an event in September, which proved to be a fantastic opportunity to share Wellness program successes and learnings alongside Salesforce, Snap Inc., Rothy's, HP, Culture Amp, and other innovative companies.

This is the fourth year in a row GoPro has received a Healthiest Employer Award, moving up each year from seventh to fifth to fourth to now second place in the Large Business Category (for companies with 500 to 1499 employees). GoPro was also named as one of the 2019 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Springbuk. We feel awards like these are a testament to the success of the Wellness programs we continue to implement for employees.

GoPro Wellness was established in 2013 by a diverse Wellness Council of passionate employees providing input on how wellness should be reflected within GoPro culture. Alongside the basics for keeping employees healthy (like great healthcare benefits, on-site doctors, flu shots, participating to Bike to Work Day, healthy food options and ergonomic workspaces), GoPro is committed to providing programs aligned with our community of innovative and passionate employees.

Our favorite examples of this is GoPro's Live It. Eat It. Love It. Program that was started in 2015. The program gets employees out from behind desks and into the wild to use, test, and enjoy their GoPros on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. Whether it's an on-site yoga class, volunteering in the local community, grabbing a group surf or joining a dodgeball tournament, employees can use the time as they please-as long as their GoPro goes along for the ride.