GoPro : New Color Alert for Sleeve + Lanyard New Color Alert for Sleeve + Lanyard

2019 has proven to be a colorful year for GoPro, so to stick with the trend, and perhaps inspire a few new ones of our own, we're debuting three new colors of Sleeve + Lanyard. You can now wrap your GoPro in Hyper Orange, Turtle Green or Sand-just in time for summer.

Sleeve + Lanyard allows you to be hands free but keep your GoPro in a snag-free, easy-to-reach place for when the perfect capture opportunity arises. Plus, it's true to the GoPro DNA of being ultra-durable, rugged and waterproof.

As one of our hottest mounts to travel with, these summer-ready colors are adding to the existing lineup of Black, White, Blue, Pink, Red and Valentino Rossi-branded Neon Yellow. We can almost taste the rainbow-really, because we use FDA-approved-grade silicone.

These all new Sleeve + Lanyard colors are exclusive to gopro.com, so snag one today while they're hot off the silicone press.