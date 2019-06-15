Log in
GoPro : New Color Alert for Sleeve + Lanyard New Color Alert for Sleeve + Lanyard

06/15/2019 | 10:14pm EDT
Jun 16, 2019

2019 has proven to be a colorful year for GoPro, so to stick with the trend, and perhaps inspire a few new ones of our own, we're debuting three new colors of Sleeve + Lanyard. You can now wrap your GoPro in Hyper Orange, Turtle Green or Sand-just in time for summer.

Sleeve + Lanyard allows you to be hands free but keep your GoPro in a snag-free, easy-to-reach place for when the perfect capture opportunity arises. Plus, it's true to the GoPro DNA of being ultra-durable, rugged and waterproof.

As one of our hottest mounts to travel with, these summer-ready colors are adding to the existing lineup of Black, White, Blue, Pink, Red and Valentino Rossi-branded Neon Yellow. We can almost taste the rainbow-really, because we use FDA-approved-grade silicone.

These all new Sleeve + Lanyard colors are exclusive to gopro.com, so snag one today while they're hot off the silicone press.

GoPro Inc. published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 02:13:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 255 M
EBIT 2019 66,1 M
Net income 2019 4,34 M
Finance 2019 99,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 179,69
P/E ratio 2020 64,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 898 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC36.08%941
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 931
NIKON CORP-7.21%5 459
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD27.66%818
VITEC GROUP PLC-4.40%663
TAMRON CO LTD39.74%506
