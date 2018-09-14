GoPro : Outdoor Outreach and GoPro Create Memories for Kids Outdoor Outreach and GoPro Create Memories for Kids

By Cuyla Coogan, Outdoor Outreach

Since 1999, Outdoor Outreach has provided kids living in the San Diego community the opportunity to explore their world, challenge themselves, and discover what they're capable of. Since the youth we serve have fewer resources and support to draw on, we provide them with opportunities to explore the outdoors-whether that's through surfing, biking, kayaking or climbing. The program is designed to greatly increase the chance of young individuals' success, providing opportunities to share new experiences, overcome challenges, and discover their strengths, while giving them the chance to connect with supportive peers and mentors who believe in their potential.

This summer, Outdoor Outreach hosted its first ever summer camp, Summer Adventures. The camp was created to bring participants together from diverse cultural, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds to create an environment where we can celebrate what makes us unique, while appreciating the differences of others. The camp ran for five days, with a new activity every day, and we were excited to use GoPro products on all of our outings to highlight the most memorable moments of our students on these trips.

Thanks to the GoPro for a Cause team for the camera, giving us the opportunity to capture these life-changing moments and allowing us to share the story and mission of Outdoor Outreach .

If you or your company want to get involved with Outdoor Outreach (we'd be stoked!) visit our website ( www.outdooroutreach.org) and check us out on social media: @outdooroutreach

Cuyla Coogan is the Donor Relations Manager for Outdoor Outreach, a non-profit organization based in San Diego, CA that supports 12,500 students challenged by poverty, homelessness, gang violence and family disruption.

