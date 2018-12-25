GoPro : Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer

Rudolph the GoPro reindeer

Had some crazy POV

And if you ever saw it

You would really see his steeze

All of the other reindeer

Wish they had a GoPro, too

They always watch in awe

As Rudolph posts in HyperSmooth

Some people send rockets into space, others send weather balloons, but have you seen a reindeer descend from space? Neither had we until legendary GoPro Award recipient David Taverner opened our eyes and our hearts to all the holiday feels.

So gather around the crackling GoPro yule tide log, and watch as 'GoPro Rudolph' and David bring us one-of-kind POV of his flight into the holiday cheer.