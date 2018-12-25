GoPro : Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer

Rudolph the GoPro reindeer
Had some crazy POV
And if you ever saw it
You would really see his steeze
All of the other reindeer
Wish they had a GoPro, too
They always watch in awe
As Rudolph posts in HyperSmooth
Some people send rockets into space, others send weather balloons, but have you seen a reindeer descend from space? Neither had we until legendary GoPro Award recipient David Taverner opened our eyes and our hearts to all the holiday feels.
So gather around the crackling GoPro yule tide log, and watch as 'GoPro Rudolph' and David bring us one-of-kind POV of his flight into the holiday cheer.
