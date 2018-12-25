GoPro : Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC (GPRO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer

12/25/2018 | 12:25am CET

Rudolph the GoPro reindeer
Had some crazy POV
And if you ever saw it
You would really see his steeze

All of the other reindeer
Wish they had a GoPro, too
They always watch in awe
As Rudolph posts in HyperSmooth

Some people send rockets into space, others send weather balloons, but have you seen a reindeer descend from space? Neither had we until legendary GoPro Award recipient David Taverner opened our eyes and our hearts to all the holiday feels.

So gather around the crackling GoPro yule tide log, and watch as 'GoPro Rudolph' and David bring us one-of-kind POV of his flight into the holiday cheer.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 23:24:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 138 M
EBIT 2018 -27,4 M
Net income 2018 -119 M
Finance 2018 111 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 620 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,93 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC-45.44%620
SONY CORP0.84%60 427
PANASONIC CORPORATION-41.84%21 477
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%14 230
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 451
SHARP CORPORATION-72.29%5 158
