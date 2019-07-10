Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Save The Waves Film Festival Premieres in Munich Save The Waves Film Festival Premieres in Munich

07/10/2019 | 08:33pm EDT
Jul 10, 2019

Save The Waves Film Festival holds the title of the world's only international surf and environmental film festival, and it is one of GoPro's favorite events to team up with. The festival's mission is near and dear to our hearts, which is why we're expanding our support beyond US beaches.

On July 18, Save the Waves Film Festival is starting its tour in non-other than beautiful Munich, Germany, before heading over to Portugal, The Netherlands and later to the left and right coasts of the US.

Based in Santa Cruz, Calif., and founded back in 2001, the Save the Waves Coalition's mission is to'protect and preserve worldwide coastal ecosystems' with a focus on the surf zone. This is a message that GoPro values highly and deeply identifies with and we are proud to support Save the Waves in their effort of getting the message out there.

The film festival's documentary films focus mainly on creating awareness for ocean conservation, activism, plastic pollution and more conscious and environmentally-friendly behavior. As Save the Waves put it: 'Movies alone can't change the world-but the people who watch them can.'

And you better believe the GoPro Munich team will be there supporting the debut. Come join us for the world premiere at Patagonia Munich, July 18 at 7 p.m. You can get tickets here, and if you want to try your luck, GoPro is giving you the chance to snag 4 tickets + a swag combo on the @GoProDE Instagram channel-give it a follow and keep an eye out for details to come.

Check out the full Save the Wave Film Festival Tour Dates here.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 00:32:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 256 M
EBIT 2019 65,8 M
Net income 2019 4,08 M
Finance 2019 99,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 179x
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 863 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,50  $
Last Close Price 5,62  $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC32.55%852
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%16 987
NIKON CORP-1.69%5 656
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD48.30%939
VITEC GROUP PLC-8.60%622
TAMRON CO LTD41.47%536
