GoPro : Save The Waves Film Festival Premieres in Munich Save The Waves Film Festival Premieres in Munich

Save The Waves Film Festival holds the title of the world's only international surf and environmental film festival, and it is one of GoPro's favorite events to team up with. The festival's mission is near and dear to our hearts, which is why we're expanding our support beyond US beaches.

On July 18, Save the Waves Film Festival is starting its tour in non-other than beautiful Munich, Germany, before heading over to Portugal, The Netherlands and later to the left and right coasts of the US.

Based in Santa Cruz, Calif., and founded back in 2001, the Save the Waves Coalition's mission is to'protect and preserve worldwide coastal ecosystems' with a focus on the surf zone. This is a message that GoPro values highly and deeply identifies with and we are proud to support Save the Waves in their effort of getting the message out there.

The film festival's documentary films focus mainly on creating awareness for ocean conservation, activism, plastic pollution and more conscious and environmentally-friendly behavior. As Save the Waves put it: 'Movies alone can't change the world-but the people who watch them can.'

And you better believe the GoPro Munich team will be there supporting the debut. Come join us for the world premiere at Patagonia Munich, July 18 at 7 p.m. You can get tickets here, and if you want to try your luck, GoPro is giving you the chance to snag 4 tickets + a swag combo on the @GoProDE Instagram channel-give it a follow and keep an eye out for details to come.

Check out the full Save the Wave Film Festival Tour Dates here.