GoPro, Inc.

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
GoPro : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results for August 6, 2020

07/16/2020 | 06:31am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market closes on August 6, 2020.

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on August 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. Management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.gopro.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be recorded and the recording will be available on GoPro's website approximately two hours after the call and for 90 days thereafter. To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (800) 353-6461 or (334) 323-0501, access code 2952876, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com . GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

