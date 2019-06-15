GoPro : Step Into International Surfing Day Step Into International Surfing Day

Well friends, it's that time of year again. International Surfing Day is upon us, and you know what that means, all your local breaks are going to be even more crowded with surfers 'celebrating' and vying to capture a quick Insta post to stake their claim in the surf scene.

But in all seriousness, this sesh should be different than your average paddle out because ISD host, the Surfrider Foundation, along with WSL Pure, is asking locals add one more item to their participation check list: Take a minute, pick up some trash and leave your favorite break cleaner than you found it.

And speaking of favorites, check out the video above to see the top 10 surf moments we've captured on GoPro as of late brought to you in ascending order by:

10. Mason Ho

9. Nathan Florence

8. Filipe Toledo

7. Victoria Vergara

6. JOB

5. Kai Lenny

4. Johanne Defay

3. GoPro Award RecipientKeahi De Aboitiz

2. JOB, again

1. Mother Nature

Learn more about International Surfing Day on the Surfrider Foundation website. And if you did capture that epic Insta shot-hopefully on HERO7 Black-be sure to use #StopTrashingWaves to join the ISD conversation.