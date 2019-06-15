Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Step Into International Surfing Day Step Into International Surfing Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 12:19pm EDT
Jun 15, 2019

Well friends, it's that time of year again. International Surfing Day is upon us, and you know what that means, all your local breaks are going to be even more crowded with surfers 'celebrating' and vying to capture a quick Insta post to stake their claim in the surf scene.

But in all seriousness, this sesh should be different than your average paddle out because ISD host, the Surfrider Foundation, along with WSL Pure, is asking locals add one more item to their participation check list: Take a minute, pick up some trash and leave your favorite break cleaner than you found it.

And speaking of favorites, check out the video above to see the top 10 surf moments we've captured on GoPro as of late brought to you in ascending order by:

10. Mason Ho

9. Nathan Florence

8. Filipe Toledo

7. Victoria Vergara

6. JOB

5. Kai Lenny

4. Johanne Defay

3. GoPro Award RecipientKeahi De Aboitiz

2. JOB, again

1. Mother Nature

Learn more about International Surfing Day on the Surfrider Foundation website. And if you did capture that epic Insta shot-hopefully on HERO7 Black-be sure to use #StopTrashingWaves to join the ISD conversation.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 15 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 16:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
12:19pGOPRO : Step Into International Surfing Day Step Into International Surfing Day
PU
06/14THE REVIEWS ARE IN : HERO7 Black Perfect Travel Companion The Reviews Are In: HE..
PU
06/13GOPRO : Take An Adventure with GoPro + Airbnb Take An Adventure with GoPro + Air..
PU
06/13GOPRO : international travel tips and tricks international travel tips and trick..
PU
06/07GOPRO : Under tariff threat, Mexico less attractive to companies avoiding China ..
RE
06/06GOPRO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/05GOPRO : Bufoni, McMillin, Peterson Win Big Bufoni, McMillin, Peterson Win Big
PU
05/31GOPRO : Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro Women's Gene..
PU
05/31GOPRO : Trade-Up Program has landed in the EU GoPro's Trade-Up Program has lande..
PU
05/30GOPRO : Statement of Ownership
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 255 M
EBIT 2019 66,1 M
Net income 2019 4,34 M
Finance 2019 99,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 179,69
P/E ratio 2020 64,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 898 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC36.08%941
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 931
NIKON CORP-7.21%5 459
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD28.12%818
VITEC GROUP PLC-4.40%663
TAMRON CO LTD39.74%506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About