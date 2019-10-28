Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro, Inc.    GPRO

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Step Over the Edge with Outward Bound California Step Over the Edge with Outward Bound California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
Oct 28, 2019

GoPro is proud to support Outward Bound of California's City Skyline Challenge and it's life-changing programming. The following words are by Emma Rapp, Director of Advancement for Outward Bound of California.

You move to adjust your harness just so, as your heart is racing in your chest. You breathe in one long, slow breath of chilly morning air. The beauty of the green space surrounding you distracts you from your nerves for a moment. Then, it's your turn to step back over the edge.

Something shifts as you face your fear of heights from the top of a rappel surrounded and supported by your team of instructors and classmates. In that moment, you're doubting yourself, but you still find that you are moving down the rope inch by inch. That moment when your toes leave the wall and you are free-hanging in your rappel, you realize you are really doing it. You realize you can overcome fear and you can trust the support of your team just as they can trust and count on you. You realize and experience your own power. You are doing what seemed impossible. And suddenly, many more impossible things are within reach.

This is Outward Bound California (OBCA)-a character development and leadership program that uses high impact outdoor activities to teach leadership, conflict resolution, communication and an ethic of service.

On Nov. 1, professional athletes, local leaders, celebrities, adventure enthusiasts and GoPro family members will join OCBA at the City Skyline Challenge 2019 to test their limits and experience what the programs is about as they rappel from the largest hotel on the West Coast-the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

This year, OBCA partnered with GoPro as an event sponsor so, as rappellers make their decent, GoPro's new 360 camera, MAX, will capture incredible view of the San Francisco skyline from all angles.

Using wilderness and urban green spaces as a vehicle, OBCA empowers participants to step outside of their comfort zones and do things they might not initially think possible-cue rappelling experience!

OBCA has been serving youth, veterans, and professionals in California since the 1970s and established its headquarters in the Bay Area in 2007. Since then, they have served over 20,000 local participants. To continue expanding access to impactful outdoor experiences close to home, OBCA is partnering with San Francisco Recreation and Parks to construct a high ropes challenge course in San Francisco's iconic McLaren Park set to open in early 2020.

In our digital world, OBCA is proud to have found a fitting partner in GoPro-to capture the epic outdoor spaces throughout California and most importantly, capture the thrill of stepping outside their comfort zone and discovering true potential. As a Summit Sponsor of OBCA's City Skyline Challenge 2019, GoPro and OBCA are raising awaresness, sharing epic content and working toward raising $300,000 to support scholarships for youth and veterans.

Get updates and a link to the live stream video of the event on the OBCA website, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. If you'd like to support outdoor leadership scholarships you can take part and donate here.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 21:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO, INC.
05:37pGOPRO : Step Over the Edge with Outward Bound California Step Over the Edge with..
PU
10/24GOPRO : Outside TV Features Nick Woodman in Icons Revealed Outside TV Features N..
PU
10/24GOPRO : MAX Now Shipping
PR
10/23THIS IS GOPRO MAX : Tech, Specs + More This is GoPro MAX: Tech, Specs + More
PU
10/15GOPRO : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results for November 7, 2019
PR
10/15GOPRO : Kicks Off Million Dollar Challenge for HERO8 Black + MAX Camera Owners
PR
10/11GOPRO : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
10/11GOPRO : Now Shipping HERO8 Black Cameras
PR
10/10GOPRO : Gear Patrol Goes Wild for HERO8 Gear Patrol Goes Wild for HERO8
PU
10/09GETTING THE SHOT : HERO8 Black with Mitch Bergsma Getting the Shot: HERO8 Black ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 227 M
EBIT 2019 57,9 M
Net income 2019 -9,06 M
Finance 2019 68,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -67,5x
P/E ratio 2020 81,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 574 M
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,08  $
Last Close Price 4,05  $
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.-6.60%558
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%19 064
NIKON CORPORATION-12.73%4 972
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED131.75%1 427
THE VITEC GROUP PLC4.82%697
TAMRON CO.,LTD.51.54%564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group