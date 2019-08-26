Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Tariffs Not Expected to Impact GoPro's Second Half 2019 Financial Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today reiterated that it does not expect the recently announced tariffs to have an impact on its second half 2019 financial performance as most of its U.S. bound camera production will come from Mexico in the second half of 2019.

"As previously stated, we began production in Guadalajara, Mexico of our U.S. bound cameras in June to support sales beginning in the third quarter of 2019," said Brian McGee, Executive Vice President and CFO. "This shift, along with proactive inventory realignment and global channel management supports our goals of driving growth, protecting our balance sheet and neutralizing the impact of tariffs."

GoPro will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The presentation will be webcast on the investor relations section of GoPro's website at https://investor.gopro.com/overview/default.aspx.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tariffs-not-expected-to-impact-gopros-second-half-2019-financial-performance-300906715.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
06:01aGOPRO : Tariffs Not Expected to Impact GoPro's Second Half 2019 Financial Perfor..
PR
08/23GOPRO : The Best Moments from the 2019 GoPro Creator Summit The Best Moments fro..
PU
08/16GOPRO : Empowering Young Women + Connecting with Nature Empowering Young Women +..
PU
08/09GOPRO : 5 Epic Ways Use GoPro Before Summer Fades 5 Epic Ways Use GoPro Before S..
PU
08/09GOPRO : Peter Sagan makes History at Tour de France Peter Sagan makes History at..
PU
08/01GOPRO : lifts revenue forecast on new product slate, shares rebound
RE
08/01GOPRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01GOPRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01GOPRO : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/30GOPRO : The Scariest Questions from Andy Casagrande's Shark Week Takeover The Sc..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group