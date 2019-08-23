Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : The Best Moments from the 2019 GoPro Creator Summit The Best Moments from the 2019 GoPro Creator Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:26pm EDT
Aug 23, 2019

Forty creators, representing 19 countries, traveling a combined total of well over 1,000 hours to a remote region that no one from the GoPro Fam had ever stepped foot on. There is only one place in the world that can boast this lure, and it's Broome, Western Australia.

From Aug. 4 to 8, athletes, advocates, ambassadors, Award recipients and staff took over the Cable Beach Club Resort as one united GoPro Family for five days of learning, sharing and adventuring.

Each day began with informative sessions geared toward refining and elevating GoPro creative skills and were followed by afternoons filled with epic adventures-flying in seaplanes, helicopters and Cessnas; boating alongside whales and swimming with sharks; fat tire beach biking; experiencing eco lodges and pearl farms; and all the watersports-surfing, hydrofoiling, tubing, snorkeling, kayaking.

Good vibes were at an all-time high, as were competitive-and creative-spirits thanks to a series of GoPro Awards that were on the line. Beyond bragging rights, recipients of the Creator Summit Award Challenges received cash prizes and demonstrated their mastery of skills learned at the Summit.

As we shake the mineral-rich red sand from our shoes and do a final scrub through content captured above and below the turquoise waters of the Kimberely region, relive the journey with us through the lenses of our 2019 GoPro Creator Summit Awardees, starting with the ultimate in Creator Summit glory:

The Overall Best Recap Video

Taiyo Masuda

Most Creative Moment(s)
Most Creative Moments were categorized as the best 6-second video, loop, boomerang, plotograph or gif.

1. Chris Rogers


Best Photo(s)
These photos say way more than a thousand words.

1. Sam Pilgrim
See Sam's featured as the lead photo above with the official Creator Summit stamp.

2. Nick Troutman
Although this is a photo of Sam Pilgrim, we are certain Nick took it.


Best Door-to-Door Journey
The Best Door-to-Door Journey had to start from the recipient's home and end once they arrived in WA. The recipient was announced on the first day of the Creator Summit.

Nick Pescetto

Having mad FOMO? Join in the conversation by using #GoProCreatorSummit and make sure to regularly submit photo and video content to GoPro Awards for your chance to score an invite.

Also, huge shout out to Tourism Australia, Tourism Western Australia and the Broome community for bringing this vision to life! And thank you to the 40 members of the GoPro Family who made the 2019 Creator Summit an inspirational, exhilarating, memorable experience.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2019 01:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
08/16GOPRO : Empowering Young Women + Connecting with Nature Empowering Young Women +..
PU
08/09GOPRO : 5 Epic Ways Use GoPro Before Summer Fades 5 Epic Ways Use GoPro Before S..
PU
08/09GOPRO : Peter Sagan makes History at Tour de France Peter Sagan makes History at..
PU
08/01GOPRO : lifts revenue forecast on new product slate, shares rebound
RE
08/01GOPRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01GOPRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01GOPRO : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/30GOPRO : The Scariest Questions from Andy Casagrande's Shark Week Takeover The Sc..
PU
07/30SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL DESTINATION : Indonesia Sustainable Travel Destination: Indon..
PU
07/26GOPRO : 5 Questions with Mauli Ola Director Hans Hagen 5 Questions with Mauli Ol..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 258 M
EBIT 2019 70,2 M
Net income 2019 1,16 M
Finance 2019 98,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 671x
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 574 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,63  $
Last Close Price 3,96  $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 67,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC-6.60%609
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%16 818
NIKON CORP-15.99%4 856
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD68.25%1 100
VITEC GROUP PLC-7.34%612
TAMRON CO LTD47.50%554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group