GoPro : The Best Moments from the 2019 GoPro Creator Summit The Best Moments from the 2019 GoPro Creator Summit

Forty creators, representing 19 countries, traveling a combined total of well over 1,000 hours to a remote region that no one from the GoPro Fam had ever stepped foot on. There is only one place in the world that can boast this lure, and it's Broome, Western Australia.

From Aug. 4 to 8, athletes, advocates, ambassadors, Award recipients and staff took over the Cable Beach Club Resort as one united GoPro Family for five days of learning, sharing and adventuring.

Each day began with informative sessions geared toward refining and elevating GoPro creative skills and were followed by afternoons filled with epic adventures-flying in seaplanes, helicopters and Cessnas; boating alongside whales and swimming with sharks; fat tire beach biking; experiencing eco lodges and pearl farms; and all the watersports-surfing, hydrofoiling, tubing, snorkeling, kayaking.

Good vibes were at an all-time high, as were competitive-and creative-spirits thanks to a series of GoPro Awards that were on the line. Beyond bragging rights, recipients of the Creator Summit Award Challenges received cash prizes and demonstrated their mastery of skills learned at the Summit.

As we shake the mineral-rich red sand from our shoes and do a final scrub through content captured above and below the turquoise waters of the Kimberely region, relive the journey with us through the lenses of our 2019 GoPro Creator Summit Awardees, starting with the ultimate in Creator Summit glory:

The Overall Best Recap Video

Taiyo Masuda