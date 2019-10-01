GoPro : The Million Dollar Challenge is Back The Million Dollar Challenge is Back

Log in
GOPRO, INC.

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : The Million Dollar Challenge is Back

0
10/01/2019 | 05:28pm EDT
Oct 1, 2019

You read that right. For the second year in a row, GoPro is giving away $1,000,000. But we couldn't just stop there. We wanted to make things more interesting, so we're arming you with twice the creative power by accepting submission from both of our new GoPro cameras-HERO8 Black and MAX-to be featured in one hell of a highlight video.

Starting Oct. 1, submit your raddest raw video clips-shot exclusively on HERO8 Black or MAX-at gopro.com/milliondollarchallenge. Our creative team will include the shots we love the most in the Million Dollar Challenge Highlight Video. And the kicker: If your clip is featured in the video, you'll get your share of $1,000,000.

The rules are simple: HERO8 Black and MAX users must submit raw video clips or raw reframed MAX video clips only, with no music. The bangers must show off the creative potential-both of yourself and HERO8 Black or MAX. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 12, 2020.

Check back to The Inside Line to learn about past Million Dollar Challenge success stories. And be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for inspiration. So what are you waiting for? Go out and get after it!

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 21:27:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 258 M
EBIT 2019 70,2 M
Net income 2019 1,16 M
Finance 2019 98,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 895x
P/E ratio 2020 42,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 751 M
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,21  $
Last Close Price 5,28  $
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.22.17%751
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%19 212
NIKON CORPORATION-14.17%4 859
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED91.61%1 231
VITEC GROUP PLC4.40%693
TAMRON CO.,LTD.51.28%556
