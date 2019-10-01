GoPro : The Million Dollar Challenge is Back The Million Dollar Challenge is Back

You read that right. For the second year in a row, GoPro is giving away $1,000,000. But we couldn't just stop there. We wanted to make things more interesting, so we're arming you with twice the creative power by accepting submission from both of our new GoPro cameras-HERO8 Black and MAX-to be featured in one hell of a highlight video.

Starting Oct. 1, submit your raddest raw video clips-shot exclusively on HERO8 Black or MAX-at gopro.com/milliondollarchallenge. Our creative team will include the shots we love the most in the Million Dollar Challenge Highlight Video. And the kicker: If your clip is featured in the video, you'll get your share of $1,000,000.

The rules are simple: HERO8 Black and MAX users must submit raw video clips or raw reframed MAX video clips only, with no music. The bangers must show off the creative potential-both of yourself and HERO8 Black or MAX. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 12, 2020.

Check back to The Inside Line to learn about past Million Dollar Challenge success stories. And be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for inspiration. So what are you waiting for? Go out and get after it!