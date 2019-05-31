GoPro : Trade-Up Program has landed in the EU GoPro's Trade-Up Program has landed in the EU

Travel season is upon us and all these cool GoPro shots you've been checking out are bringing up some serious FOMO right? Well, that just means it's the perfect timing for an upgrade, and we're looking to you Europe!

GoPro Trade-Up Program has officially arrived in 28 European countries, giving you the chance to send us that old camera that is just collecting dust in your drawer and get 100€ off to buy a HERO7 Black or a Fusion.

Here's how it works: Just send in any older camera (GoPro or other brand) in any condition and we will take care of rest whilst making sure all the returned cameras are recycled responsibly via zero landfill and recycling method appropriate to material type.

To get started in GoPro's Trade-Up Program pass by the Trade-Up website, select the new camera of your choice and follow the instructions to return your old GoPro or digital camera. It's a small step until you get an upgrade and start creating brag-worthy HyperSmooth clips or mind-blowing Tiny Planets!

To check all the details about GoPro's Trade-Up Program, visit https://shop.gopro.com/tradeup.