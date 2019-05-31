Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Trade-Up Program has landed in the EU GoPro's Trade-Up Program has landed in the EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:49am EDT

Travel season is upon us and all these cool GoPro shots you've been checking out are bringing up some serious FOMO right? Well, that just means it's the perfect timing for an upgrade, and we're looking to you Europe!

GoPro Trade-Up Program has officially arrived in 28 European countries, giving you the chance to send us that old camera that is just collecting dust in your drawer and get 100€ off to buy a HERO7 Black or a Fusion.

Here's how it works: Just send in any older camera (GoPro or other brand) in any condition and we will take care of rest whilst making sure all the returned cameras are recycled responsibly via zero landfill and recycling method appropriate to material type.

To get started in GoPro's Trade-Up Program pass by the Trade-Up website, select the new camera of your choice and follow the instructions to return your old GoPro or digital camera. It's a small step until you get an upgrade and start creating brag-worthy HyperSmooth clips or mind-blowing Tiny Planets!

To check all the details about GoPro's Trade-Up Program, visit https://shop.gopro.com/tradeup.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
04:49aGOPRO : Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro Women's Gene..
PU
04:49aGOPRO : Trade-Up Program has landed in the EU GoPro's Trade-Up Program has lande..
PU
05/30GOPRO : Statement of Ownership
PU
05/24GOPRO : Expands Camera Trade-Up Program to Include Countries in the European Uni..
PR
05/24GOPRO : to Host Second Annual Creator Summit GoPro to Host Second Annual Creator..
PU
05/23MASTER THE MODES : TimeWarp on HERO7 Black Master the Modes: TimeWarp on HERO7 B..
PU
05/13GOPRO : Reiterates Plans to Move U.S. Bound Camera Production to Mexico
PR
05/09GOPRO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09GOPRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09GOPRO : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 255 M
EBIT 2019 66,1 M
Net income 2019 4,34 M
Finance 2019 99,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 198,15
P/E ratio 2020 71,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 990 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC51.89%990
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 370
NIKON CORP-4.89%5 653
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD23.81%807
VITEC GROUP PLC-5.24%652
TAMRON CO LTD46.15%539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About