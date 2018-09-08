GoPro : UCI Mountain Bike Championships Are Underway UCI Mountain Bike Championships Are Underway

Log in
GOPRO INC (GPRO)
UCI Mountain Bike Championships Are Underway

09/08/2018 | 02:47am CEST

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are well underway in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, and we are over here drooling over this comp. Not only is the location stunning, but the runs are looking more and more send-worthy with each race. The event kicked off on Sept. 5 and will wrap on Sunday, Sept. 9 with men's and women's elite downhill.

Since we're netting out with more of a watch-from-the-sidelines speed (or live on SRF), we have a few GoPro athletes we'll be focusing our cheers on.

Aaron Gwin; Men's Downhill

Brook MacDonald (pictured); Men's Downhill

Troy Brosnan; Men's Downhill

Gee Atherton; Men's Downhill

Tune in Sunday, Sept. 9, for the Men's Elite Downhill Championships

Rachel Atherton (pictured); Women's Downhill

Tahnee Seagrave; Women's Downhill

Tune in Sunday, Sept. 9, for the Women's Elite Downhill Championships

Nino Schurter (pictured); Men's Cross Country

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 8, for Men Elite Cross Country Championships

Good luck to all the competing athletes!

GoPro Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 00:46:05 UTC
