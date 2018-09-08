GoPro : UCI Mountain Bike Championships Are Underway UCI Mountain Bike Championships Are Underway

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are well underway in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, and we are over here drooling over this comp. Not only is the location stunning, but the runs are looking more and more send-worthy with each race. The event kicked off on Sept. 5 and will wrap on Sunday, Sept. 9 with men's and women's elite downhill.

Since we're netting out with more of a watch-from-the-sidelines speed (or live on SRF), we have a few GoPro athletes we'll be focusing our cheers on.