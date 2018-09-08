GoPro : UCI Mountain Bike Championships Are Underway UCI Mountain Bike Championships Are Underway

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are well underway in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, and we are over here drooling over this comp. Not only is the location stunning, but the runs are looking more and more send-worthy with each race. The event kicked off on Sept. 5 and will wrap on Sunday, Sept. 9 with men's and women's elite downhill.
Since we're netting out with more of a watch-from-the-sidelines speed (or live on SRF), we have a few GoPro athletes we'll be focusing our cheers on.
Aaron Gwin; Men's Downhill
Brook MacDonald (pictured); Men's Downhill
Troy Brosnan; Men's Downhill
Gee Atherton; Men's Downhill
Tune in Sunday, Sept. 9, for the Men's Elite Downhill Championships
Rachel Atherton (pictured); Women's Downhill
Tahnee Seagrave; Women's Downhill
Tune in Sunday, Sept. 9, for the Women's Elite Downhill Championships
Nino Schurter (pictured); Men's Cross Country
Tune in Saturday, Sept. 8, for Men Elite Cross Country Championships
Good luck to all the competing athletes!