GoPro : USA BMX + GoPro Partner Up USA BMX + GoPro Partner Up

07/10/2019 | 10:28pm EDT
Jul 10, 2019

USA BMX and GoPro are launching a multi-faceted partnership, which includes content creation, distribution, cross-promotion and event sponsorship. Headlining the partnership is the title sponsorship to the GoPro North American Supercross Series presented by Full Tilt Racing and the USA BMX GoPro Grand Nationals & Pro-Spectacular in Tulsa, Okla., on Thanksgiving weekend.

GoPro-sponsored events on the pro-series calendar include:

The GoPro North American Supercross Series presented by Full Tilt Racing

  • Derby City Nationals, Louisville, KY - August 30
  • Sunshine State Nationals, Sarasota, FL - October 18
  • Lone Star Nationals, Houston, TX - October 25

GoPro National Pro-Series

  • Midwest Nationals, Rockford, IL - June 14
  • Great Salt Lake Nationals, S. Jordan, UT - June 21
  • Stars & Stripes Nationals, Pittsburgh, PA - July 5

GoPro's partnership will feature a number of USA BMX professional and amateur riders as content creators. The resulting rider-generated content will be distributed across USA BMX social media networks and USABMX.com. Additional features will be included in USA BMX webcasts and live streams of USA BMX National Series events throughout 2019.

'GoPro is stoked to be teaming up with USA BMX to create some fresh content from these series,' said Christian Scott, GoPro Global Director of Lifestyle Marketing. 'We are excited to see how these content creators use GoPro, especially the new features on the flagship HERO7 Black, including the built-in HyperSmooth stabilization.'

'This partnership offers an amazing opportunity to showcase our sport and athletes by providing an inside look at the action sport of BMX Racing,' said BA Anderson, CEO of USA BMX. 'The window through which our members, and the world, will be able to interact and experience our sport is magnified through the lens of GoPro's outstanding product lineup and their global reach. If you were building a product designed for USA BMX, GoPro is it.'

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 02:27:01 UTC
