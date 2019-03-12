Log in
GoPro : Welcome to the Team Andy McMillin Welcome to the Team Andy McMillin

03/12/2019 | 04:00am EDT

You drove it, we delivered it … Well actually, Andy McMillin did the driving, then GoPro captured it and you chose it, but that's beside the point. To welcome offroad racing legend Andy McMillin to the team we put a new spin on the traditional 'welcome to the team' video. After all, it's not every year we get to sign a five-time Baja 1000 winner.

By voting on GoPro's Instagram Stories, followers chose funny or serious, encouraged more HyperSmooth or slow-mo, and contributed song ideas to feature in Andy's debut GoPro video. Check it out the final video above!

Beyond being a blast to film with, it's incredible to hear about Andy's life growing up in the offroad world. As a third-generation competitor, Andy's family had him strapped in and ripping around courses as a toddler. At 10, he learned to drive clutch, and by 14, Andy was competing solo. Then at 19, Andy became the youngest driver to clinch the Baja 1000 title.

Andy went on to be one of the few crowned with the Baja Triple Crown Overall title after standout performances at the San Felipe 250, the Baja 500 and the Baja 1000. This guy is no stranger to podiums; check it out on his Instagram @andymcmillin31. Plus, when the dust settles between Baja and race posts, you'll see a few glimpses his wife and two kids.

We're stoked to officially have Andy in the GoPro Fam!

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 07:59:06 UTC
