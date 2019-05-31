GoPro : Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro

0
05/31/2019 | 04:49am EDT

GoPro recently hosted the Women's General Counsel Network (WGCN) for its 10-year anniversary celebration. WGCN was established with the goal of bringing together women general counsel ​to provide professional ​support and education. Ten years ago, a handful of women gathered for a kick-off and now there are nearly 800 women in multiple cities across the U.S.! Nearly 300 party-goers gathered at the San Mateo headquarters in The Barn over good drinks and food to celebrate and raise money for an important cause.

The room, filled with purple WGCN reusable bags, was abuzz as the members honored WGCN's fearless founder, Jan Kang. The event also raised over $180,000 for Legal Momentum, the nation's premier legal advocate for women and girls. The community banded together and dozens of law firms and other businesses sponsored the successful fundraiser.

'At GoPro, we value diversity, inclusion and belonging,' said Eve Saltman, GoPro's General Counsel, Secretary, co-executive sponsor of GoPro's Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Council, and member of the WGCN Advisory Council. 'WGCN has been a great resource for women who have made it to the highest legal positions in their companies, and I'm proud that we opened our doors to support this incredible community and benefit Legal Momentum's hugely important work for women and girls.'

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:48:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 255 M
EBIT 2019 66,1 M
Net income 2019 4,34 M
Finance 2019 99,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 198,15
P/E ratio 2020 71,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 990 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC51.89%990
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 370
NIKON CORP-4.89%5 653
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD23.81%807
VITEC GROUP PLC-5.24%652
TAMRON CO LTD46.15%539
