GoPro : Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro

GoPro recently hosted the Women's General Counsel Network (WGCN) for its 10-year anniversary celebration. WGCN was established with the goal of bringing together women general counsel ​to provide professional ​support and education. Ten years ago, a handful of women gathered for a kick-off and now there are nearly 800 women in multiple cities across the U.S.! Nearly 300 party-goers gathered at the San Mateo headquarters in The Barn over good drinks and food to celebrate and raise money for an important cause.

The room, filled with purple WGCN reusable bags, was abuzz as the members honored WGCN's fearless founder, Jan Kang. The event also raised over $180,000 for Legal Momentum, the nation's premier legal advocate for women and girls. The community banded together and dozens of law firms and other businesses sponsored the successful fundraiser.

'At GoPro, we value diversity, inclusion and belonging,' said Eve Saltman, GoPro's General Counsel, Secretary, co-executive sponsor of GoPro's Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Council, and member of the WGCN Advisory Council. 'WGCN has been a great resource for women who have made it to the highest legal positions in their companies, and I'm proud that we opened our doors to support this incredible community and benefit Legal Momentum's hugely important work for women and girls.'