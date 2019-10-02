Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro, Inc.    GPRO

GOPRO, INC.

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : cuts second-half outlook citing Hero8 shipment issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
Illustration photo of a GoPro camera

(Reuters) - GoPro Inc on Wednesday cut its revenue and profit forecasts for the rest of the year, hit by a delay in production of its latest Hero8 Black cameras, triggering a 19% drop in its shares.

The company, which launched two new cameras including a ramped up version of its "HERO" line on Tuesday, said it would ship the cameras in the fourth quarter instead of the third quarter as planned earlier.

The action camera maker said there was a "late stage production delay" that would lead to a fall in revenue, but did not provide any details.

The company forecast annual growth of 6% to 9%, well below its previous estimated rise of 9% to 12%.

GoPro is trying to differentiate its premium priced products from smartphones with advanced cameras, through its flagship HERO line and spherical camera Fusion, as it looks to lure back action junkies.

On Tuesday, the company launched Hero8 Black, priced at $399 and a new dual lens GoPro MAX camera at $499 (405 pounds). It also slashed the price of its top-selling product Hero7 Black, launched last year.

It now expects to post an adjusted profit of between 33 cents and 39 cents per share for the second half of the year, compared with its prior forecast of 37 cents to 49 cents.

The company trimmed its 2019 revenue forecast to between $1.22 billion and $1.25 billion, from a prior forecast of $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion.

Shares of the California-based company were on track for its worst intraday performance this year, if losses hold on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO, INC.
07:08pGOPRO : cuts second-half outlook citing Hero8 shipment issues
RE
06:18pGOPRO : Camera, Lights, Action! GoPro Introduces HERO8 BLACK, Mods and MAX - Red..
PR
05:18pGOPRO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01GOPRO : The Million Dollar Challenge is Back The Million Dollar Challenge is Bac..
PU
10/01GOPRO : Management to Host Launch-Related Product and Financial Conference Call ..
PR
10/01GOPRO : hero8 max mods fall product lineup hero8 max mods fall product lineup
PU
09/27GOPRO : Valentina Höll takes home junior title of the UCI MTB Downhill World Cup..
PU
09/26+SWAPPOW PLUS FOUNDATION : Providing a community through skateboarding +swappow ..
PU
09/25GOPRO : John Farnworth + Football Set World Record, Again John Farnworth + Footb..
PU
09/20GOPRO : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 258 M
EBIT 2019 70,2 M
Net income 2019 1,16 M
Finance 2019 98,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 869x
P/E ratio 2020 41,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 743 M
Chart GOPRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoPro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,21  $
Last Close Price 5,13  $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO, INC.24.65%751
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%19 212
NIKON CORPORATION-14.23%4 859
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED94.10%1 231
VITEC GROUP PLC3.14%693
TAMRON CO.,LTD.51.35%556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group