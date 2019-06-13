Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : international travel tips and tricks international travel tips and tricks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:19am EDT

Bags are packed, tickets are booked, rides have been arranged. You're going on the trip of a lifetime, so we're here to make sure you don't pull an amateur adventurer mistake.

First of all, make sure your batteries are charged up if you have the HERO7 Black. And if you don't have the newest flagship, find a friend who does or check out the Trade-Up Program that can help you grab a brand-new GoPro at a discount.

Second, be prepared to 'do it for the 'gram.' These days, getting the shot is just as important as having a bed to sleep while on the road.

Here's a few ProTips to get the best travel content.

Nail Selfie-scapes

There is an art to posing perfectly with a landmark or picturesque landscape. And the key is to maximize the quality of footage you capture in the often-fleeting moment you have with an iconic sight, especially when it comes to public art (you'd think there was a women's restroom hidden behind the line at some street art murals these days).

ProTip: Mount your GoPro to a compactible mount, like the Shorty. When your time comes, frame the shot, set the GoPro to Time Lapse Photo at 0.5 second intervals, strike a few poses, and you'll have an array of photos to choose from.

Land the Perfect Group Shot

Whether it's with new friends or old, getting a group to settle for a posed shot can be nearly impossible. For this, you have a few ProTips:

  1. Use the new Photo Timer in Photo Mode on HERO7 Black. You can set it to snap the shot at 3- or 10-seconds. This way you can frame-up the shot and find your place in the squad before the red light blinks.
  2. Use your smartphone as a remote with the GoPro App. Once connected, you can control your GoPro from device and use the screen to preview what's in the frame.
  3. Embrace the candid moment and shout 'GoPro Start Recording' to start a video of whatever antics ensure. Later, use the GoPro App to pull a still frame for the video. The higher your resolution, the better the photo will be, so we recommend setting to 2.7K or 4K for this option.

Mount-Up Accordingly

When travelling with mounts, there is a fine art to cross-referencing what you need versus what mounts boast packability-i.e. are the perfect size and weight.

ProTip: If we were to pick the top-four mounts to travel with, it'd be Shorty, Bite Mount + Floaty, Sleeve + Lanyard and The Strap. These versatile options will take you from hikes to underwater plunges, steady your footage across cityscapes and walks, and best of all, pack down tiny and still keep your GoPro within reach.

Embrace the Auto-Edit

There is nothing better than relaxing and reminiscing after a particularly lively day of travel. Whether it was spent traversing a city, summiting a peak or indulging foodie-fueled afternoon, the QuikStories feature-via the GoPro app -provides a video edit of your day will be ready to relive and share before you've even had a chance to kick your feet up.

ProTip: Download the GoPro App on your smartphone or tablet and enable the 'auto download' feature to have a QuikStory created while you're still on the go. If you love it, share it to social or direct-to-friend right away. Or if you want creative freedom, pop it open in the Quik App to adjust themes, music, highlight moments, playback speeds and more until it's perfect.

If you're stoked on these tips, be sure to submit to the #TripOn GoPro Awards Challenge that runs throughout Summer 2019.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
04:19aGOPRO : international travel tips and tricks international travel tips and trick..
PU
06/07GOPRO : Under tariff threat, Mexico less attractive to companies avoiding China ..
RE
06/06GOPRO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/05GOPRO : Bufoni, McMillin, Peterson Win Big Bufoni, McMillin, Peterson Win Big
PU
05/31GOPRO : Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro Women's Gene..
PU
05/31GOPRO : Trade-Up Program has landed in the EU GoPro's Trade-Up Program has lande..
PU
05/30GOPRO : Statement of Ownership
PU
05/24GOPRO : Expands Camera Trade-Up Program to Include Countries in the European Uni..
PR
05/24GOPRO : to Host Second Annual Creator Summit GoPro to Host Second Annual Creator..
PU
05/23MASTER THE MODES : TimeWarp on HERO7 Black Master the Modes: TimeWarp on HERO7 B..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 255 M
EBIT 2019 66,1 M
Net income 2019 4,34 M
Finance 2019 99,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 179,69
P/E ratio 2020 64,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 898 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC41.51%941
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 931
NIKON CORP-5.52%5 459
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD29.02%818
VITEC GROUP PLC-4.40%663
TAMRON CO LTD38.08%506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About