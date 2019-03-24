Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GoPro : lake elsinore laps with supercross adam cianciarulo lake elsinore laps with supercross adam cianciarulo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 12:50am EDT

Adam Cianciarulo is having a season for the books. He's currently leading the Supercross Lites 250 Western Region and is showing zero signs of slowing down. In fact, tonight he is heading into the Seattle leg of the Monster Energy Supercross with a commanding points lead.

This season alone he's topped the podium, repping the signature No. 92, in Phoenix, Oakland and San Diego. Adam, a.k.a. AC92, also became the first 250SX class rider to win three East/West Showdown races earlier this month. That's a hellofalot of momentum to go into tonight's race with.

We recently caught up with Adam in Lake Elsinore, Calif., to capture some laps as he works toward capturing the 2019 AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship. Warning: he opened up and it definitely does not dissapoint.

Check it out above, and follow along @adamcianciarulo. Keep on keepin' on, Adam!

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 04:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
12:50aGOPRO : lake elsinore laps with supercross adam cianciarulo lake elsinore laps w..
PU
03/22MASTER THE MODES : HERO7 Black Scene Analysis + Advanced Metadata Master the Mod..
PU
03/12GOPRO APP UPDATE : Better Storage Quality + Live Streaming to Facebook Pages GoP..
PU
03/12GOPRO : Welcome to the Team Andy McMillin Welcome to the Team Andy McMillin
PU
02/15GOPRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/06GOPRO : tops revenue estimates, posts first profit in five quarters
RE
02/06GOPRO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06GOPRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06GOPRO : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
01/23WELCOME TO THE GOPRO SURF TEAM : Nathan Florence Welcome to the GoPro Surf Team:..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 218 M
EBIT 2019 50,1 M
Net income 2019 -15,5 M
Finance 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 968 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC51.89%968
SONY CORP-8.53%54 440
PANASONIC CORPORATION-0.20%21 376
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%20 277
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 430
TCL CORPORATION--.--%8 151
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.