GoPro : lake elsinore laps with supercross adam cianciarulo lake elsinore laps with supercross adam cianciarulo

Adam Cianciarulo is having a season for the books. He's currently leading the Supercross Lites 250 Western Region and is showing zero signs of slowing down. In fact, tonight he is heading into the Seattle leg of the Monster Energy Supercross with a commanding points lead.

This season alone he's topped the podium, repping the signature No. 92, in Phoenix, Oakland and San Diego. Adam, a.k.a. AC92, also became the first 250SX class rider to win three East/West Showdown races earlier this month. That's a hellofalot of momentum to go into tonight's race with.

We recently caught up with Adam in Lake Elsinore, Calif., to capture some laps as he works toward capturing the 2019 AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship. Warning: he opened up and it definitely does not dissapoint.

Check it out above, and follow along @adamcianciarulo. Keep on keepin' on, Adam!