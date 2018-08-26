GoPro : ‘Lucha' The First GoPro Documentary ‘Lucha' The First GoPro Documentary

'Lucha' is GoPro's first-ever feature-length documentary, which follows several famed luchadores as they navigate life as a professional Lucha Libre wrestler.

The world of professional wrestling is one of most well-known, and celebrated, forms of sports entertainment across the globe. But to most fans, the inner workings remain a mystery. They see their heroes on stage, but what remains when the lights go out?

Nearly a year ago, GoPro set out to answer this question. And to do so, we went to one of the birth places of modern wrestling-Mexico City. Known locally as Lucha Libre, the sport is deeply rooted in Mexican culture and dates back to 1863. But what sets Lucha Libre and its luchadores apart from other professional wrestlers are their iconic masks. Once a luchador dons their mask, they take on their ring personality, and they take it seriously. GoPro wanted to capture these famed luchadores in action, but we also wanted to let them tell their story outside the ring-after the mask comes off.

We sent three of GoPro's finest filmmakers down to Mexico City to film for seven days with the intentions of creating a 30-minute mini-feature. Nearly four terabytes of content later, they realized something twice as good (and long; literally, it's 60 minutes) was coming together, which brings us to today.

Today, we are streaming GoPro's first-ever feature length documentary on the Lucha Libre AAA , watch below LIVE from the Lucha Libre AAA Twitch page starting at 10 PM PST.