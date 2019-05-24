GoPro : to Host Second Annual Creator Summit GoPro to Host Second Annual Creator Summit

Log in
GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
GoPro to Host Second Annual Creator Summit

05/24/2019

GoPro is back for round two of the Creator Summit. Aimed to gather crème de la crème of the GoPro Creator Community, this summit will challenge attendees to expand their GoPro knowledge and capture some insane footage along the way.

ICYMI, last year, our neighbors up north welcomed creators from around the world in the picturesque Canadian Rockies. For this year, we have our sights set on the land down under-Western Australia to be exact. While the location will feature more beaches than mountains, the end-goal will be the same.

In early August, GoPro will bring together top content creators for four days of adrenaline-fueled Australian antics curated by Tourism Australia paired with educational presentations and hands-on help from internal GoPro experts.

Applications to join the once-in-a-lifetime trip with the GoPro Fam are open to all.

How to Apply:

  1. Head to gopro.com/awards to submit your favorite GoPro selfie
  2. Title it with your name and #GoProCreatorSummit
  3. Tell us the following in your submission description:
    • What do you want to learn?
    • Where do you live?
    • Describe yourself in one #hashtag
  1. Agree to the Terms + Conditions and submit your application

Note: Applications close at 11:59pm PST May 30, 2019.

If you're selected, we'll notify you via email by June 15th.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 08:52:03 UTC
