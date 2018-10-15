GoPro : to Make Video Clips Available Through Adobe Stock Marketplace

By Bowdeya Tweh



GoPro and Adobe said Monday that thousands of GoPro video clips will be available in the Adobe Stock marketplace.

Available through the marketplace will be videos shot using GoPro's action cameras, the companies said.

The content will be available to license and import from the suite of applications available through the Adobe Creative Cloud. Clips are available through an Adobe Stock enterprise subscription plan or licensed individually for either $79.99 or $199.99.

Financial terms of the agreement between Adobe and GoPro weren't disclosed.

In premarket trading GoPro shares slipped 0.7% while shares in Adobe fell 0.4%

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com