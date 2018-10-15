GoPro : to Make Video Clips Available Through Adobe Stock Marketplace

Log in
10/15/2018 | 03:41pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

GoPro and Adobe said Monday that thousands of GoPro video clips will be available in the Adobe Stock marketplace.

Available through the marketplace will be videos shot using GoPro's action cameras, the companies said.

The content will be available to license and import from the suite of applications available through the Adobe Creative Cloud. Clips are available through an Adobe Stock enterprise subscription plan or licensed individually for either $79.99 or $199.99.

Financial terms of the agreement between Adobe and GoPro weren't disclosed.

In premarket trading GoPro shares slipped 0.7% while shares in Adobe fell 0.4%

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE SYSTEMS 4.31% 248.87 Delayed Quote.42.02%
GOPRO INC 4.52% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-14.53%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 146 M
EBIT 2018 -13,8 M
Net income 2018 -102 M
Finance 2018 75,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 963 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,58 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC-14.53%921
SONY CORP19.20%70 857
PANASONIC CORPORATION-25.40%27 328
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 434
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 732
SHARP CORPORATION-47.92%9 617
