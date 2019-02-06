Log in
GOPRO INC (GPRO)
02/06 04:00:01 pm
5.15 USD   +0.78%
05:58pGOPRO : tops revenue estimates, posts first profit in five quarters
RE
05:27pGOPRO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:06pGOPRO : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
GoPro : tops revenue estimates, posts first profit in five quarters

02/06/2019 | 05:58pm EST
Illustration photo of a GoPro camera

(Reuters) - GoPro Inc reported its first profit in five quarters on Wednesday and topped Wall Street estimates for revenue, as it cut costs and saw strong demand for the latest action cameras from its flagship HERO line.

GoPro, whose mounted cameras are used by everyone from action junkies to Instagram travel bloggers, has launched cheaper cameras to drive demand, exited a failing drone business and become leaner through job cuts, helping it revive profit margins. Still, its action cameras face stiff competition from ever-improving cameras on smartphones.

GoPro shares rose 2 percent in after-hours trading, paring gains from an initial 10 percent jump.

In the fourth quarter ended December, GoPro gained market share in Asian markets including Japan, China, Korea and Thailand, while in the United States it had an 87 percent share of the action camera market by units, the San Mateo, California-based company said.

"It appears that GoPro accurately planned its Q4 inventory," said Wedbush Securities analyst Alicia Reese. "HERO7 Black sold very well in Q4, driving ASPs 20 percent higher," she said, referring to average selling prices.

GoPro's HERO 7 Black camera, which carries a $400 (£309) price tag, was its top-selling product in the December quarter without discounting, Chief Financial Officer Brian McGee said on a conference call with analysts.

The company also projected revenue of between $510 million and $550 million for the first half of 2019.

"With this momentum and a continued focus on expense management, we're planning for growth and profitability in 2019," GoPro Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Woodman said in a statement.

The company reported a net income of $32 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $55.9 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 30 cents per share, above analysts' estimate of 26 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue surged 13 percent to $377 million, exceeding analysts' average estimate of $374.2 million.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Sonam Rai

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 134 M
EBIT 2018 -24,2 M
Net income 2018 -120 M
Finance 2018 111 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 767 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,43 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC20.52%767
SONY CORP-2.16%58 303
PANASONIC CORPORATION7.81%23 127
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%16 479
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 972
SHARP CORPORATION14.86%5 922
