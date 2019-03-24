GoPro : welcome to the team jackson goldstone welcome to the team jackson goldstone

We are stoked to welcome freeride mountain biker Jackson Goldston to the GoPro Team! Actually … we are stoked to welcome the future of freestyle riding to the team, considering Jackson is joining at just 14 years old.

Hailing from Squamish, B.C., Jackson has been a growing name in the mountain bike world the last few years. Rightfully so-it's not every day you see a son send it off a cabin drop and leave his dad behind. We first caught up with Jackson in 2014 to see what the then-10-year-old had in him, and we walked away with a new appreciation for what it meant to be fearless. Check it out below.