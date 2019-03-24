GoPro : welcome to the team jackson goldstone welcome to the team jackson goldstone

Log in
GoPro Inc

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
My previous session
welcome to the team jackson goldstone

03/24/2019

We are stoked to welcome freeride mountain biker Jackson Goldston to the GoPro Team! Actually … we are stoked to welcome the future of freestyle riding to the team, considering Jackson is joining at just 14 years old.

Hailing from Squamish, B.C., Jackson has been a growing name in the mountain bike world the last few years. Rightfully so-it's not every day you see a son send it off a cabin drop and leave his dad behind. We first caught up with Jackson in 2014 to see what the then-10-year-old had in him, and we walked away with a new appreciation for what it meant to be fearless. Check it out below.

Since then, we've enjoyed watching Jackson grow-both as a rider and in height-and today it feels good to welcome such a talented rider to the team. Welcome, Jackson, and keep shredding!

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 16:14:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 218 M
EBIT 2019 50,1 M
Net income 2019 -15,5 M
Finance 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 968 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC51.89%968
SONY CORP-8.53%54 440
PANASONIC CORPORATION-0.20%21 376
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%20 277
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 430
TCL CORPORATION--.--%8 151
