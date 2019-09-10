Log in
GoPro : welcome to the team sky brown welcome to the team sky brown

09/10/2019 | 11:57am EDT
Sep 10, 2019

The GoPro Skate Team is excited to announce its newest member-Sky Brown. Sky hails from Japan but is representing the UK in the 2020 Olympics, and she is already a decorated athlete at the young age of 11.

Sky will also be joining the roster as the youngest athlete in the history of GoPro, and we're pumped to start seeing her shred across skate and surf content. As you can see in her team debut video above, shred is real, and this is just the beginning. Surf, skate, shred-GoPro is simply excited to see what Sky captures as she takes her camera with her around the world being herself.

And fun fact: If you don't follow skate, but Sky still looks super familiar, it's because she can also cut a serious rug. She was crowned the winner of Dancing with the Stars Junior in December 2018. We can't wait to see what she masters next.

We're stoked to have Sky on board sharing the GoPro stoke with a new generation (get it … on BOARD! Once again, we're lucky she'll bring the dad joke age bracket down a few notches).

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 15:56:07 UTC
