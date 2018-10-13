HERO7 Black: Mastering the Improved Night Photo Mode HERO7 Black: Mastering the Improved Night Photo Mode

Over the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out a series of articles breaking down the top-tier features on HERO7 Black, written by the people who know the camera best-our engineers and product managers. The following words and photos are by engineering tools specialist and night/time lapse photography guru Shreenivasan Manievannan.

Night Photo Mode : A gateway to long exposure and low-light astro photography

The powerful HERO7 Black is making long exposure and low-light photography easier than ever, improving upon its predecessor, by including higher ISO options to capture dark, starry skies in Night Photo Mode.

Night Photo Mode differs from regular Photo Mode by allowing users to select a shutter speed longer than 1/125th of second. Also, it allows the camera to expose up to 30 seconds, which is not possible with the regular Photo Mode that caters to hand-held shooting while on the go.

Tips for shooting the dark side(s) of the moon