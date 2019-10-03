Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of GoPro, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of GoPro, Inc. (“GoPro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPRO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 2, 2019, GoPro reduced its full year 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $1.215 to $1.25 billion, citing a “late stage production delay” that shifted shipments of its new Hero8 Black from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2019.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.97, or over 19% to close at $4.15 per share on October 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased GoPro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

